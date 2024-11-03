New Zealand beat England 24-22 in thrilling game as George Ford sends his drop goal wide right at the end of the game. (2:05)

New Zealand have suffered a double injury blow ahead of their clash with Ireland following the news both Beauden Barrett and Codie Taylor will miss the Test.

Both suffered head injuries in New Zealand's 24-22 win over England on Saturday and will now face a mandatory 12-day stand down period after failing head injury assessments.

That means the key duo will sit out Friday's match against Ireland in Dublin, but All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson is hopeful the pair will be available to face France in Paris a week later.

Taylor was forced off after six minutes, while Barrett left in the second half.

"Codie's a world class hooker, among the best two or three in the world, and in great form," Robertson told New Zealand media on Sunday.

"Beauden was conducting the game pretty well, we thought, until the bang. They'll be missed obviously but they'll be around giving their wisdom and preparing the rest of the players."

Beauden Barrett suffered a head injury in the second half of New Zealand's victory over England on Saturday. David Davies/PA Images via Getty Images

With Barrett absent, Damian McKenzie will likely start at fly-half against Ireland while Asafo Aumua is in line to get the nod at hooker having played 74 minutes against England.

"He's pretty laid back, D-Mac [McKenzie], he'll take whatever role is required. He's had the keys for a period of time and he's got them back in his hands now," Robertson said.

"Asafo, it was a great moment for him. He'd worked really hard to make sure that when he got an opportunity like that, he took it."

