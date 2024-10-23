Open Extended Reactions

Ireland have named Caelan Doris as captain for their November Tests with Andy Farrell including two uncapped players in the squad.

Ireland face New Zealand, Argentina, Fiji and Australia in the end-of-year internationals, and Doris will skipper the side. Peter O'Mahony, who captained Ireland in the Six Nations and in the first Test against South Africa in the summer, is included in the 35-player squad but is continuing his rehabilitation from a hamstring injury with Munster and then the national team.

Uncapped duo Cormac Izuchukwu and Sam Prendergast are included in the squad while Thomas Clarkson, Alex Kendellen, Shayne Bolton, Jack Boyle and Gus McCarthy will train alongside the squad to get experience of the national environment.

"There is a blend of youth and experience, but all of the players are selected on merit carried from their form in recent months from the summer tour, the early rounds of the URC and at the Emerging Ireland Tour," Ireland head coach Farrell said.

"While some of the players have been sidelined of late, collectively they are making positive strides on the injury front and we are hopeful that they will come into the selection frame over the course of the coming weeks as they ramp up their respective rehab programmes.

"The Autumn Nations Series gives us the chance to play at home over four consecutive weekends, and with two Friday night games first up against New Zealand and Argentina, followed by Fiji and the IRFU's 150th anniversary Test against Australia, it promises to be a cracking atmosphere next month at a packed Aviva Stadium."

Caelan Doris impressed during Ireland's summer tour of South Africa. Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Doris added: "It is an enormous honour to be named Ireland captain and I am excited about leading the squad into battle over the coming weeks. I am very fortunate to have had so much support from my family and friends and many others along the way from Mayo to Blackrock and on to Leinster and Ireland.

"I am extremely proud to lead this squad and I know that there's an experienced group of leaders who will work hard to achieve success in the weeks ahead. We have a special group of players and I am confident that there are bright days to come as we build up for four huge Tests at Aviva Stadium."

Ireland squad:

Forwards: Ryan Baird, Finlay Bealham, Tadhg Beirne, Caelan Doris (captain), Tadhg Furlong, Cian Healy, Dave Heffernan, Iain Henderson, Rob Herring, Cormac Izuchukwu, Rónan Kelleher, Joe McCarthy, Peter O'Mahony, Tom O'Toole, Andrew Porter, Cian Prendergast, James Ryan, Nick Timoney, Josh van der Flier

Backs: Bundee Aki, Craig Casey, Jack Crowley, Ciaran Frawley, Jamison Gibson-Park, Mack Hansen, Robbie Henshaw, Hugo Keenan, James Lowe, Stuart McCloskey, Conor Murray, Calvin Nash, Jamie Osborne, Sam Prendergast, Garry Ringrose, Jacob Stockdale

Training Panellists: Thomas Clarkson, Alex Kendellen, Shayne Bolton, Jack Boyle, Gus McCarthy.