Centre Sione Tuipulotu will captain Scotland in their November internationals, coach Gregor Townsend announced on Wednesday, as he named an expansive 45-player group for the Tests against Fiji, South Africa, Portugal and Australia at Murrayfield.

The Australia-born Tuipulotu, who qualified through his Scottish grandmother, takes over the role from Rory Darge and Jamie Ritchie, who were also both included in the squad which includes five uncapped players.

"Sione has been one of our key leaders over the last couple of years and thrives in that leadership role. We've seen that in his outings as Glasgow captain and when he had the opportunity to lead the team against Chile a few months ago," Townsend said in a Scottish Rugby Union statement.

"He often sets the emotional tone and mindset required for the team and he also contributes significantly to both our attack and defence."

Finn Russell and Darge were named as vice-captains, with mercurial fly-half Russell among a clutch of players returning after being rested for the July tour of the Americas.

Sione Tuipulotu thrived during Scotland's tour of the Americas in the summer. Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images for Scottish Rugby

But Russell will not be able to play in Scotland's first fixture against Fiji on Nov. 2, which takes place before the Test window opens, which means Townsend can only select players based in Scotland.

The five uncapped players include Sione's brother, Mosese Tuipulotu, with the Glasgow Warriors fly-half Tom Jordan and lock Alex Samuel joining the Edinburgh back row duo of Freddy Douglas and Ben Muncaster.

Scotland squad:

Forwards: Ewan Ashman, Josh Bayliss, Jamie Bhatti, Gregor Brown, Scott Cummings, Luke Crosbie, Alex Craig, Rory Darge, Jack Dempsey, Freddy Douglas, Matt Fagerson, Zander Fagerson, Grant Gilchrist, Patrick Harrison, Will Hurd, Ewan Johnson, Nathan McBeth, Elliot Millar Mills, Ben Muncaster, D'Arcy Rae, Dylan Richardson, Jamie Ritchie, Alex Samuel, Pierre Schoeman, Rory Sutherland, Max Williamson.

Backs: Matt Currie, Jamie Dobie, Darcy Graham, Adam Hastings, George Horne, Rory Hutchinson, Huw Jones, Tom Jordan, Blair Kinghorn, Stafford McDowall, Harry Paterson, Ali Price, Arron Reed, Kyle Rowe, Finn Russell, Mosese Tuipulotu, Sione Tuipulotu, Duhan van der Merwe, Ben White.