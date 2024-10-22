Open Extended Reactions

Zoe Aldcroft of England and Kate Zachary of the United States. World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images

The 2025 Women's Rugby World Cup will kick off on Aug. 22 with hosts England taking on 1991 winners United States, two days before defending champions New Zealand face Spain, organisers said on Tuesday.

England have been drawn in Pool A, while New Zealand are in Pool C. If both teams top their respective pools, they cannot cross paths until the final in Twickenham.

"With thrilling matchups and unforgettable moments guaranteed across the length and breadth of the country, the stage is set for the world's top teams to showcase the very best of women's rugby," tournament managing director Sarah Massey said.

Australia will begin their Pool A campaign against Samoa on Aug. 23 and 2014 runners-up Canada will play their first match against Fiji the same day.

Tournament debutantes Brazil play their first-ever World Cup match against South Africa in a Pool D clash on Aug. 24.

The tournament will feature an expanded format of 16 teams compared to 12 at the 2021 edition in New Zealand, with the "big four" of England, New Zealand, Canada and France seeded first in their pools.

The tournament will be held across eight venues from Aug. 22-Sept. 27 with the opening game at Sunderland's Stadium of Light.

Six locations will hold pool matches, including Brighton and Hove, Exeter, Salford, Northampton and York. Exeter and Bristol will stage the quarterfinals with the latter also hosting both semis.