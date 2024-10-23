Open Extended Reactions

Antoine Dupont took time out of the full French setup to take part in the Paris Olympics. Hannah Peters/Getty Images

Antoine Dupont returned to the French squad for the first time since last year's World Cup as 42 players were named by coach Fabien Galthie on Wednesday for the three November Tests against Japan, New Zealand and Argentina.

Dupont, 27, has not played for the full team since the quarterfinal loss to South Africa in Paris in October, though he has since gone on to win an Olympic gold medal with the French sevens team.

The internationals are the first for France since a controversy-laden tour of Argentina in July, overshadowed by the arrest of two French players on rape charges, and the sending home, and subsequent lengthy suspension, of fullback Melvyn Jaminet for racist comments on social media.

France rested many key players for the trip to South America but are back to near full strength for the November internationals, save for yet another injury to fly-half Romain Ntamack after a calf tear in domestic league action two weeks and the sidelining of hooker Julien Marchand.

Galthie called up five new players in Tonga-born tighthead Tevita Tatafu, who has qualified after five years of residency, Toulouse second rower Joshua Brennan, and the Bordeaux Begles' loose forwards Marko Gazzoti and Pierre Bochaton.

The 21-year-old Toulouse centre Paul Costes also received a first summons to the squad.

France take on Japan on Nov. 9, New Zealand on Nov. 16 and Argentina on Nov. 22, all at the Stade de France in Paris.

Full 31-man France squad:

Forwards: Gregory Aldritt, Uini Antonio, Gaetan Barlot, Pierre Bochaton, Paul Boudehent, Joshua Brennan, Georges-Henri Colombe, Francois Cros, Thibaud Flament, Marko Gazzotti, Jean-Baptiste Gros, Mickael Guillard, Anthony Jelonch, Maxime Lamothe, Peato Mauvaka, Emmanuel Meafou, Lenni Nouchi, Charles Ollivon, Alexandre Roumat, Romain Taofifenua, Sebastien Taofifenua, Tevita Tatafu, Reda Wardi.

Backs: Theo Attissogbe, Leo Barre, Leo Berdeu, Louis Bielle-Biarrey, Romain Buros, Paul Costes, Jonathan Danty, Antoine Dupont, Gael Fickou, Antoine Frisch, Emilien Gailleton, Mathieu Jalibert, Nolann Le Garrec, Mathis Lebel, Maxime Lucu, Yoram Moefana, Damian Penaud, Thomas Ramos, Gabin Villiere.

