Open Extended Reactions

Rugby World Cup-winning lock Jean Kleyn was called up on Friday as a Springboks replacement for Ruan Nortje, who suffered a leg injury at training on Wednesday, ahead of the Test against Scotland in Edinburgh on Sunday.

The 31-year-old Kleyn, who earned his seventh Test cap for the Springboks in the RWC final against New Zealand in France last year, returns to the national team for the first time this season after a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to an eye injury.

Nortje - who made a strong statement in the Boks' engine room this season which saw him assist the team to the Rugby Championship title - hurt his leg during Wednesday's field training session, and with only three Test matches on this tour, Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus opted to draft Kleyn into the travelling squad.

Erasmus said in a statement: "It's sad to lose Ruan to injury, as he's had a fantastic season and really made a strong statement after injuries initially prompted his call-up to the squad.

"He certainly grabbed the opportunity with both hands, and we wish him luck with his recovery."

Erasmus added: "Ruan's injury opens the door for Jean to make a return to the national squad for the first time this season, and judging by his performances for Munster since making a comeback to the Vodacom URC, combined with his familiarity of our structures and being a regular in our team last season, we are excited to welcome him back.

"He's also played with most of the players in the squad and is familiar with the conditions in the UK as he's based in Ireland, so he should slot in with ease."

Kleyn's international experience, with five Test matches to his name for Ireland and seven for the Springboks as well as a RWC title, adds valuable experience to the Bok lock stocks for the tour, where he joins the likes of RG Snyman, Franco Mostert and Eben Etzebeth. Erasmus will name his matchday team to face Scotland on Friday.