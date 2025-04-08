Open Extended Reactions

Jack Draper is looking to add to the Indian Wells title he clinched in March. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

British men's No. 1 Jack Draper cruised into the third round of the Monte Carlo Masters with a consummate 6-1, 6-1 victory over Marcos Giron on Tuesday.

Draper is seeking to win his second ATP 1000 title of the season after he triumphed at Indian Wells on March 16.

The 23-year-old has traditionally struggled on clay during his career to date, but he made light work of the world No. 45.

The Brit won the opening five games of the first set before vanquishing his American opponent with another virtuoso display in the second.

Draper, who received a first-round bye in the tournament, will face either Alejandro Davidovich Fokina or Tomas Martin Etcheverry for a place in the quarterfinals.