A racket Andy Murray used during his historic 6-4, 7-5, 6-4 Wimbledon men's singles final victory over Novak Djokovic in 2013 recently sold for $73,200 (including the buyer's premium) with Goldin Auctions.

It is the most paid for an Andy Murray item at auction.

Murray's 2013 victory was the first time in 76 years that a British man had won at Wimbledon. Since World War I, Murray, who won again in 2016, and Fred Perry, who won in 1934, 1935 and 1936, are the only British men to have won Wimbledon. On the women's singles side, a British woman hasn't won Wimbledon since Virginia Wade in 1977.

The auction lot includes a letter of authenticity from Resolution Photomatching, which says it made a "conclusive" match to the racket's use in the Wimbledon final, as well as Murray's second-round and semifinals matches. (The LOA also states that the racket was used in a match June 26, before the tournament.)

The auction for Murray's racket was hotly contested; there were 49 bids from when the lot opened Aug. 29 to its conclusion.

The record paid for a tennis racket belongs to a Babolat racket that Rafael Nadal used during his 2017 French Open-winning final. The racket sold for more than $157,000 in June.