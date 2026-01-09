Open Extended Reactions

Australian tennis' generation next has officially arrived, with teenage ace Maya Joint sealing her place as the first home women's seed at Melbourne Park since retired great Ash Barty.

Maya Joint will be the first Australian woman to be seeded at her home Open since Ash Barty. Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

Joint will be the Australian Open's 31st or 32nd seed after defeats for two of her chasing rivals on Thursday left it mathematically impossible for the 19-year-old to drop out of the world's top 32 before next week's draw.

Provisionally slated to rise to a career-high No.31 on Monday, or remain 32nd if American Iva Jovic continues her run in Auckland, Joint's elevated status ensures Australia's top-rated female player won't face a higher-ranked opponent until at least the third round at the year's first major.

Joint will follow Barty, who topped the AO draw for three straight years before famously winning the Open in 2022, former US Open champion Samantha Stosur, Daria Saville, Casey Dellacqua and Alicia Molik as only the only the sixth Australian women's Open seed in 36 years.

The classy Barty, typically, was the first to salute the emerging star.

"Exciting for Maya to be seeded at a slam for the first time, particularly at home in Australia," the triple grand slam champ and former world No.1 told AAP on Thursday night.

"A testament to her hard work, professionalism and consistency over the past 12 months.

"I love watching her play and can't wait to see her in Melbourne."

Had Anna Kalinskaya not blown a handy third-set lead against world No.4 Jessica Pegula in Brisbane and dual grand slam winner Barbora Krejcikova not suffered a United Cup loss to Elise Mertens on Thursday night, Joint would have been under siege.

The US-born talent would have needed to upset reigning Wimbledon champion and world No.2 Iga Swiatek in Australia's United Cup quarter-final against Poland on Friday night to secure a prized Open seeding.

The home favourite lost 6-1 6-1 to the six-time grand slam winner under the bright lights of Sydney's Ken Rosewall Arena.

Despite the trouncing, Joint will join her Cup teammate Alex de Minaur in being the only two Australian seeds at Melbourne Park.

De Minaur is assured of his highest-ever grand slam seeding after climbing to world No.6 during a stellar 2025 season.

The 26-year-old will be seeded either fifth or sixth in the men's singles at next Thursday's draw at Melbourne Park, depending on how Italian Lorenzo Musetti fares in Hong Kong this weekend.

Such a scenario leaves de Minaur certain of avoiding any of the top-four heavyweights Carlos Alcaraz, two-time defending champion Jannik Sinner, 10-time Open winner Novak Djokovic or last year's runner-up Alexander Zverev until at least the quarter-finals.