Sabrina Ionescu sets a WNBA All-Star record by missing only two shots and scoring 37 to win the 3-point contest. (1:30)

Sabrina Ionescu kicked off the 2023 WNBA All-Star weekend Friday in Las Vegas with a rather Herculean 3-point contest performance.

The New York Liberty sharpshooter scored 37 out of a possible 40 points and shattered WNBA and NBA records for most points in a 3-point shooting contest. She made 20 consecutive shots in the competition, which is also a record.

"Yeah, I knew they were going in," Ionescu said. "There's adrenaline. It was the final round. I had just lost in the Skills [Challenge] and I wasn't going to lose again."

Her impressive showing on Friday caught the eye of Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, who shares the NBA record of 31 points with Tyrese Haliburton.

Ionescu returned the endearment by using Curry's signature "night night" pose in photos with her new hardware.