The stars were out in force for Game 2 of the WNBA Finals in Vegas, where the Las Vegas Aces beat the New York Liberty 104-76.
A'ja Wilson showed out for the sideline royalty, as she dropped 26 points and snatched 15 rebounds to give the Aces a commanding 2-0 lead over the Liberty.
A few celebrities were up close and personal with the action, and a couple had action of their own.
Tank
Grammy-nominated artist Tank sang his rendition of the national anthem.
Vivica A. Fox and Cynthia Cooper
The actress sat courtside next to Naismith Hall of Famer Cynthia Cooper, one of the most honored athletes in WNBA history.
Too Short
What's a Finals game without some great entertainment? For 50 years of hip-hop, the rapper performed some of his greatest hits, including "Blow the Whistle" and "Shake That Monkey," which turned halftime into a party.
AJ Cole
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole had some time on his hands to cheer on the WNBA Las Vegas affiliate before preparing for Sunday's home matchup against the New England Patriots.
Melody Ehsani and Flea
The fashion designer, whose clothing was featured in NBA 2K24, shared the sights beside recording artist Flea.
Wanda Sykes
The comedian loves a great, high-intensity Finals game.
