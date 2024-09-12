        <
          Sports world reacts to Aces' A'ja Wilson breaking scoring record

          How A'ja Wilson made WNBA history (3:00)

          Chiney Ogwumike takes us on a journey through A'ja Wilson's record-breaking season in the WNBA with the Las Vegas Aces. (3:00)

          • ESPN staffSep 12, 2024, 09:38 PM

          Records are made to be broken.

          On Wednesday, Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson wrote her name in the history books after recording the most points ever in a WNBA season with a 27-point performance in an 86-75 win over the Indiana Fever.

          Wilson broke the record towards the end of the first half with 26.4 seconds left when she scored a pull-up jump shot. She passed Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd, who previously held the record with 939 points in the 2023 season.

          Wilson finished Wednesday night with 956 points on the season.

          In Wilson's pursuit of the record, she scored the Aces' first 10 points, which broke the record for the longest scoring streak for a player to start a game that she set herself against the Los Angeles Sparks on Aug. 19, 2023, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

          Wilson's 27 points and 12 rebounds also marked her 74th game with a 20-point double-double, which ties her with Candace Parker for the third most in WNBA history.

          Wilson's record-setting night sent social media into a buzz, including Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.

          Here's how the sports world reacted to Wilson's new WNBA record.