Records are made to be broken.

On Wednesday, Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson wrote her name in the history books after recording the most points ever in a WNBA season with a 27-point performance in an 86-75 win over the Indiana Fever.

Wilson broke the record towards the end of the first half with 26.4 seconds left when she scored a pull-up jump shot. She passed Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd, who previously held the record with 939 points in the 2023 season.

Wilson finished Wednesday night with 956 points on the season.

In Wilson's pursuit of the record, she scored the Aces' first 10 points, which broke the record for the longest scoring streak for a player to start a game that she set herself against the Los Angeles Sparks on Aug. 19, 2023, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Wilson's 27 points and 12 rebounds also marked her 74th game with a 20-point double-double, which ties her with Candace Parker for the third most in WNBA history.

Wilson's record-setting night sent social media into a buzz, including Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.

Here's how the sports world reacted to Wilson's new WNBA record.

STRAIGHT 🪣's!!! CONGRATULATIONS SIS! Love to see it!!! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🫡🤎 https://t.co/iqKILkH2yv — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 12, 2024

There are so many incredible players in the @WNBA right now. But there's only one @_ajawilson22 https://t.co/BJYnlpamZh — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) September 12, 2024

Giving @_ajawilson22 her flowers for breaking the single season scoring record for most points in a @WNBA season.....when the love comes from love and loved ones it's fulfilling enough! — dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) September 12, 2024

U'nanimous. — 13am Adebayo (@Bam1of1) September 12, 2024

To THE BEST player in the world @_ajawilson22. We see you, we hear you, we feel you and we got you! Continue to be you because you are GREATNESS!#GODSCHILD#Blessed — Sheryl Swoopes (@airswoopes22) September 12, 2024