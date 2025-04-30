The Mystics use their third first-round pick of the 2025 WNBA draft on Georgia Amoore from Kentucky. (0:57)

Open Extended Reactions

Less than a week into training camp, Washington Mystics guard Georgia Amoore suffered an ACL injury during Tuesday's practice, the team announced, sidelining her indefinitely.

The Mystics did not give a timeline for her return, saying the team and Amoore will "examine treatment and rehabilitation options."

This comes just three days before she was set to make her WNBA debut in the Mystics' preseason game against the Indiana Fever on Saturday.

The No. 6 pick in this year's draft, Amoore was set to be a crucial part of Washington's rebuilding plans. During her five collegiate seasons at Virginia Tech and Kentucky, her availability was notable -- she missed only one game in her college career.

Last season, she helped lead the Wildcats to their first NCAA tournament berth since 2021-22, averaging 19.6 points and 6.9 assists in 36.7 minutes per game. She was named SEC Newcomer of the Year and a finalist for the Nancy Lieberman Point Guard of the Year.