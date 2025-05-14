How to watch the 2025 WNBA season opener on ESPN+

Open Extended Reactions

Coming off a historic 2024 season, the WNBA returns for another exciting campaign of top-tier professional women's basketball.

ESPN's family of networks and digital platforms tips off its coverage of the 2025 WNBA season Saturday with a star-studded doubleheader featuring reigning WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson, superstar 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark and the defending WNBA champion New York Liberty.

Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu, Jonquel Jones and the Liberty begin their title defense at home against Wilson, Jewell Loyd and the Aces. Las Vegas eyes vengeance after the Liberty ousted the Aces in the semifinals of the 2024 WNBA playoffs, keeping them from joining the 1997-2000 Houston Comets as the only teams in WNBA history to successfully three-peat.

In the second game, Clark and a new-look Indiana Fever squad welcome 2024 All-Star rookie sensation Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky. Clark, who set the WNBA single-season record with 337 assists in 2024, now has two-time WNBA champion DeWanna Bonner, former WNBA Defensive Player of the Year Natasha Howard and two-time WNBA champion Sydney Colson as running mates.

Both the Fever and Sky open the 2025 season with new head coaches.

Here are key facts about Saturday's WNBA doubleheader:

What is the schedule?

*All times Eastern

May 17th

Las Vegas Aces at New York Liberty - 1 p.m. on ABC, ESPN+ and Disney+

Chicago Sky at Indiana Fever - 3 p.m. on ABC, ESPN+ and Disney+

Coverage begins with "WNBA Countdown" at 12:30 p.m.

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch all the action in the WNBA streaming hub.

How can fans access more WNBA content from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN WNBA hub page for the latest news, features, analysis, schedules and more.