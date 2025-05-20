Caitlin Clark goes off for a 20-point triple-double in the Fever's season opener vs. the Sky. (2:18)

Open Extended Reactions

Saturday's game between the Caitlin Clark-led Indiana Fever and the Chicago Sky drew an average of 2.7 million viewers on ABC, making it the most watched WNBA regular-season contest in 25 years, per Sports Media Watch.

The game, which peaked at 3.1 million viewers, drew the league's second-largest average audience for any event, behind only last year's WNBA All-Star Game (3.44 million).

It was the largest regular-season audience since Memorial Day 2000.

The Fever thrashed the rival Sky 93-58, with Clark recording a triple-double and picking up her first flagrant foul as a pro. Clark fouled Angel Reese to prevent a clear layup, and Reese was incensed and shouted at her for several moments after the whistle. Clark's foul was upgraded to a flagrant 1 after review.

The WNBA is investigating allegations of hateful comments or noises made toward the players during the incident. A video shared on social media showed a male fan -- wearing a red replica Clark jersey with matching shorts -- sitting courtside and making high-pitched noises while Reese shot a free throw with 4:38 left in the third quarter.

On Sunday, the WNBA released a statement saying that it was "aware of the allegations" and looking into the matter.