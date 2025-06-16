A'ja Wilson rises for an epic block on the Sparks in the third quarter. (0:16)

Reigning WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson will miss her third consecutive game in concussion protocol Tuesday night when her Aces take on the Lynx in Minnesota, Las Vegas announced Monday.

Wilson has been out since June 11, when she exited a game against the Los Angeles Sparks in the third quarter after she was struck in the head by Dearica Hamby. She was placed in concussion protocol on June 13 after being evaluated by a doctor.

The Aces lost that game in Los Angeles and split the two games they have played without Wilson since.

In Wilson's absence, Chelsea Gray, Jackie Young and Jewell Loyd have taken on the brunt of the load, each averaging over 16 points in the past three games.

But the Aces desperately need Wilson back, as she leads the team in nearly every statistical category including points (20.9), rebounds (9.6), assists (4.0) and blocks (2.6).

Las Vegas has dropped three of its past four games. As the Aces continue to navigate a shaky 5-5 start to the season, they face a Minnesota team that just suffered its first loss to the Seattle Storm.

After playing the Lynx, the Aces host the Storm on Friday.