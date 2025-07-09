Open Extended Reactions

A'ja Wilson is questionable for the Las Vegas Aces' game against the Washington Mystics on Thursday after injuring her right wrist Tuesday.

Wilson underwent an MRI on Wednesday morning.

"Welp! Nothing wakes you up like the sound of an MRI machine lol!" Wilson posted on social media. "But just wanna say thank you all for prayers! NYL thank you soooo much for the quick help & privacy I truly appreciate it to my squad thank you for preventing my crash out lol! God has a plan that I'll never question. We are gonna be alright!"

The injury occurred six minutes into the second quarter of Tuesday's 87-78 loss to the New York Liberty when Wilson landed hard on her right arm after going up for a layup. She remained on the floor for a few minutes with her team surrounding her but was able to get up under her own power.

She stayed in the game for the next few possessions before going back to the locker room. She was ruled out during halftime.

Wilson, who is averaging 20.7 points and 8.7 rebounds, missed three games earlier this season while in concussion protocol. The Aces went 2-1 in that span.

"Err on the side of safety with her," coach Becky Hammon said after Tuesday's game. "Big picture, our season is bigger than just this one game, so we want to make sure she's not putting herself at any risk of injuring anything or damaging anything."

Hammon added: "[Wilson] changes the whole dynamic of both ends of the floor for us. You're never going to replace that. You can't replace that, for sure not with one person, two, maybe even three or even four. It's about us fighting and sticking together and figuring it out."