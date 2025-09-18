WNBA playoffs history: Notable records, stats, facts

Open Extended Reactions

As the summer winds down, WNBA action picks up. The league's top teams begin the playoff journey to decide which group of 12 women will be crowned the queens of the court.

The WNBA playoffs have set the stage for some of the most memorable moments and performances in women's basketball history since the Houston Comets won the league's inaugural championship in 1997. Led by four-time WNBA Finals MVP Cynthia Cooper, the now-defunct Comets won the league's first four titles. They remain the only team to win at least three straight.

Here is a look at other notable WNBA playoffs facts and stats:

Largest margin of victory

38 points: Chicago Sky (100) vs. New York Liberty (62) on Aug. 20, 2022

Largest comeback

22 points by Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun on Aug. 27, 2007

Team with the most consecutive appearances

Minnesota Lynx, 11 (2011-21)

Player with the most career appearances

DeWanna Bonner, 88

Player with the most career minutes played

DeWanna Bonner, 2,759

Player with the most career minutes played per game

Cynthia Cooper, 38.1

Player with the most career points

Diana Taurasi, 1,486

Player with the most career points per game

Cynthia Cooper, 24.4

Player with the most points in a single game

42: Napheesa Collier vs. Phoenix Mercury on Sept. 25, 2024; Breanna Stewart vs. Las Vegas Aces on Sept. 6, 2022; Angel McCoughtry vs. New York Liberty on Sept. 7, 2010

Player with the most career rebounds

Candace Parker, 610

Player with the most career rebounds per game

Aliyah Boston, 14

Player with the most rebounds in a single game

Cheryl Ford, 23 vs. Connecticut Sun in Game 1 of Eastern Conference Finals on Aug. 24, 2006

Player with the most career assists

Courtney Vandersloot, 390

Player with the most career assists per game

Caitlin Clark, 8.5

Player with the most assists in a single game

Courtney Vandersloot, 18 at Connecticut Sun on Sept. 28, 2021

Player with the most career steals

Tamika Catchings, 152

Player with the most career steals per game

Tamika Catchings, 2.2

Player with the most career blocks

Lisa Leslie, 132

Player with the most career blocks per game

2.5: Lisa Leslie and Margo Dydek

Player with the most career made field goals

Diana Taurasi, 489

Player with the most career made field goals per game

Kelsey Mitchell, 8.3

Player with the most career field goal attempts

Diana Taurasi, 1,097

Player with the most career field goal attempts per game

Caitlin Clark, 20

Player with the most career made 3-pointers

Diana Taurasi, 217

Player with the most career made 3-pointers per game

Rhyne Howard, 3.6

Player with the most career 3-point attempts

Diana Taurasi, 580

Player with the most career 3-point attempts per game

Caitlin Clark, 12.5

Player with the most career made free throws

Tamika Catchings, 356

Player with the most career made free throws per game

Cynthia Cooper, 7.3

Player with the most career free throw attempts

Tamika Catchings, 417

Player with the most career free throw attempts per game

Cynthia Cooper, 8.6

