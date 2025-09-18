        <
          WNBA playoffs history: Notable records, stats, facts

          Can Napheesa Collier beat her record for most points in a playoff game again this year? AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vasquez
          • Keith Jenkins
          Sep 18, 2025, 04:42 PM

          As the summer winds down, WNBA action picks up. The league's top teams begin the playoff journey to decide which group of 12 women will be crowned the queens of the court.

          The WNBA playoffs have set the stage for some of the most memorable moments and performances in women's basketball history since the Houston Comets won the league's inaugural championship in 1997. Led by four-time WNBA Finals MVP Cynthia Cooper, the now-defunct Comets won the league's first four titles. They remain the only team to win at least three straight.

          Here is a look at other notable WNBA playoffs facts and stats:

          Largest margin of victory

          38 points: Chicago Sky (100) vs. New York Liberty (62) on Aug. 20, 2022

          Largest comeback

          22 points by Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun on Aug. 27, 2007

          Team with the most consecutive appearances

          Minnesota Lynx, 11 (2011-21)

          Player with the most career appearances

          DeWanna Bonner, 88

          Player with the most career minutes played

          DeWanna Bonner, 2,759

          Player with the most career minutes played per game

          Cynthia Cooper, 38.1

          Player with the most career points

          Diana Taurasi, 1,486

          Player with the most career points per game

          Cynthia Cooper, 24.4

          Player with the most points in a single game

          42: Napheesa Collier vs. Phoenix Mercury on Sept. 25, 2024; Breanna Stewart vs. Las Vegas Aces on Sept. 6, 2022; Angel McCoughtry vs. New York Liberty on Sept. 7, 2010

          Player with the most career rebounds

          Candace Parker, 610

          Player with the most career rebounds per game

          Aliyah Boston, 14

          Player with the most rebounds in a single game

          Cheryl Ford, 23 vs. Connecticut Sun in Game 1 of Eastern Conference Finals on Aug. 24, 2006

          Player with the most career assists

          Courtney Vandersloot, 390

          Player with the most career assists per game

          Caitlin Clark, 8.5

          Player with the most assists in a single game

          Courtney Vandersloot, 18 at Connecticut Sun on Sept. 28, 2021

          Player with the most career steals

          Tamika Catchings, 152

          Player with the most career steals per game

          Tamika Catchings, 2.2

          Player with the most career blocks

          Lisa Leslie, 132

          Player with the most career blocks per game

          2.5: Lisa Leslie and Margo Dydek

          Player with the most career made field goals

          Diana Taurasi, 489

          Player with the most career made field goals per game

          Kelsey Mitchell, 8.3

          Player with the most career field goal attempts

          Diana Taurasi, 1,097

          Player with the most career field goal attempts per game

          Caitlin Clark, 20

          Player with the most career made 3-pointers

          Diana Taurasi, 217

          Player with the most career made 3-pointers per game

          Rhyne Howard, 3.6

          Player with the most career 3-point attempts

          Diana Taurasi, 580

          Player with the most career 3-point attempts per game

          Caitlin Clark, 12.5

          Player with the most career made free throws

          Tamika Catchings, 356

          Player with the most career made free throws per game

          Cynthia Cooper, 7.3

          Player with the most career free throw attempts

          Tamika Catchings, 417

          Player with the most career free throw attempts per game

          Cynthia Cooper, 8.6

