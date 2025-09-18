WNBA playoffs history: Notable records, stats, facts

As the summer winds down, WNBA action picks up. The league's top teams begin the playoff journey to decide which group of 12 women will be crowned the queens of the court.
The WNBA playoffs have set the stage for some of the most memorable moments and performances in women's basketball history since the Houston Comets won the league's inaugural championship in 1997. Led by four-time WNBA Finals MVP Cynthia Cooper, the now-defunct Comets won the league's first four titles. They remain the only team to win at least three straight.
Here is a look at other notable WNBA playoffs facts and stats:
Largest margin of victory
38 points: Chicago Sky (100) vs. New York Liberty (62) on Aug. 20, 2022
Largest comeback
22 points by Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun on Aug. 27, 2007
Team with the most consecutive appearances
Minnesota Lynx, 11 (2011-21)
Player with the most career appearances
DeWanna Bonner, 88
Player with the most career minutes played
DeWanna Bonner, 2,759
Player with the most career minutes played per game
Cynthia Cooper, 38.1
Player with the most career points
Diana Taurasi, 1,486
Player with the most career points per game
Cynthia Cooper, 24.4
Player with the most points in a single game
42: Napheesa Collier vs. Phoenix Mercury on Sept. 25, 2024; Breanna Stewart vs. Las Vegas Aces on Sept. 6, 2022; Angel McCoughtry vs. New York Liberty on Sept. 7, 2010
Player with the most career rebounds
Candace Parker, 610
Player with the most career rebounds per game
Aliyah Boston, 14
Player with the most rebounds in a single game
Cheryl Ford, 23 vs. Connecticut Sun in Game 1 of Eastern Conference Finals on Aug. 24, 2006
Player with the most career assists
Courtney Vandersloot, 390
Player with the most career assists per game
Caitlin Clark, 8.5
Player with the most assists in a single game
Courtney Vandersloot, 18 at Connecticut Sun on Sept. 28, 2021
Player with the most career steals
Tamika Catchings, 152
Player with the most career steals per game
Tamika Catchings, 2.2
Player with the most career blocks
Lisa Leslie, 132
Player with the most career blocks per game
2.5: Lisa Leslie and Margo Dydek
Player with the most career made field goals
Diana Taurasi, 489
Player with the most career made field goals per game
Kelsey Mitchell, 8.3
Player with the most career field goal attempts
Diana Taurasi, 1,097
Player with the most career field goal attempts per game
Caitlin Clark, 20
Player with the most career made 3-pointers
Diana Taurasi, 217
Player with the most career made 3-pointers per game
Rhyne Howard, 3.6
Player with the most career 3-point attempts
Diana Taurasi, 580
Player with the most career 3-point attempts per game
Caitlin Clark, 12.5
Player with the most career made free throws
Tamika Catchings, 356
Player with the most career made free throws per game
Cynthia Cooper, 7.3
Player with the most career free throw attempts
Tamika Catchings, 417
Player with the most career free throw attempts per game
Cynthia Cooper, 8.6
