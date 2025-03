Open Extended Reactions

Printable women's bracket with first-round matchups

Printable women's bracket - blank

Sign up for Women's Tournament Challenge

Women's Tournament Challenge Create up to 25 women's brackets to be eligible for special prizes! FREE to play.

Play Women's Tournament Challenge

Follow all the action of the 2025 NCAA women's basketball tournament. Print out your brackets and don't forget to sign up and play Women's Tournament Challenge, the No. 1 women's bracket game!

The tourney tips off Friday at 11:30 a.m. ET. Don't get locked out, create your brackets today, then create a group and invite your friends to share in the fun.