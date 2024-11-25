Open Extended Reactions

A season that has so far consisted of a large number of blowouts over the first two weeks takes a big turn this weekend. No. 6 Notre Dame visits No. 3 USC on Saturday. Top-ranked South Carolina -- which has been tested repeatedly in November but keeps answering every challenge to the tune of 43 straight wins -- faces No. 5 UCLA on Sunday. Both games could be NCAA title game previews. What a weekend in Los Angeles.

But it should also be a great week in places such as the Bahamas, Las Vegas, Puerto Rico and Hawaii. In one of women's college basketball's busiest weeks of the nonconference season, competition ramps up in Thanksgiving week events played all over the map. These are many of the games the NCAA tournament selection committee will look back upon as key parts to some résumés.

During a crowded week for sports, it's sometimes hard to find the key matchups. We've got you covered. Here is your guide to best games of the week (and how to watch them).

Tuesday, Nov. 26

Emerald Coast Classic championship game (Bay bracket)

2:30 p.m. ET, FloCollege, Niceville, Florida

Alabama and Clemson will be favored to get here. The Crimson Tide have had an impressive start to the season, but the Tigers represent a step up in competition. A win would be significant for Clemson, which hasn't made the NCAA tournament since 2019.

Vanderbilt Commodores vs. Arizona Wildcats

4:30 p.m. ET, truTV, Acrisure Holiday Invitational, Palm Springs, California

The Commodores are off to 5-0 start behind freshman Mikayla Blakes and sophomore Khamil Pierre and are one of the highest-scoring teams in the country. Cal and Michigan State are on the other side of the bracket, making this one of the most balanced and evenly matched events of the week. All four teams have NCAA tournament potential.

South Dakota State Jackrabbits vs. Oregon Ducks

7 p.m. ET, BallerTV, North Shore Showcase, Laie, Hawaii

The Ducks are 6-0 for the first time since 2021 and have already beaten Baylor and Auburn, but the Jackrabbits' Brooklyn Meyer will be the best player on the floor.

Wednesday, Nov. 27

Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship title game

1:30 p.m. ET, FloCollege, Nassau, Bahamas

NC State and LSU will be heavily favored to reach the title game. The Wolfpack have been tested with losses to South Carolina and TCU. The Tigers will head to the Bahamas without having played a team in the NET top 100 so far this season.

Ball Dawgs Classic championship game

4:30 p.m. ET, FloCollege, Henderson, Nevada

Oklahoma is the likely opponent for the Duke-Kansas State winner. In either case, it will be offense -- the Sooners rank ninth in the country in points per game -- against defense. The Wildcats and the Blue Devils each ranked among the top 30 defenses a year ago.

Baha Mar Women's Championship title game

7:30 p.m. ET, FloCollege, Nassau, Bahamas

Ole Miss made USC uncomfortable in the season opener in Paris and can do the same to UConn if the two meet in the championship game. UConn, which plays Oregon State in its first game, heads to the Bahamas after celebrating Geno Auriemma becoming the winningest coach in college basketball history.

Kentucky Wildcats vs. Illinois Fighting Illini

8:00 p.m. ET, BallerTV, Music City Classic, Nashville, Tennessee

Both programs missed the NCAA tournament a year ago. A win here would go a long way toward changing that. Georgia Amoore (Kentucky) and Makira Cook (Illinois) is a guard matchup worth watching.

Thursday, Nov. 28

South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Iowa State Cyclones

1:30 p.m. ET, Fox, Fort Myers Tip-Off (Island Division), Fort Myers, Florida

The Cyclones' stunning loss to Northern Iowa takes a little shine off of this matchup, but it should be intriguing to see how the South Carolina frontcourt defends Audi Crooks or how Emily Ryan and Addy Brown hold up against the deep Gamecocks backcourt.

Utah Utes vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs

7:30 p.m., FloCollege, Cayman Islands Classic, George Town, Cayman Islands

The Utes will be playing their third game since former coach Lynne Roberts made the jump to the WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks. If new head coach Gavin Petersen is to continue the streak of three straight NCAA tournament appearances, success in the Cayman Islands -- which also includes a game against Notre Dame -- might be vital.

Texas Tech Lady Raiders vs. Florida State Seminoles

8 p.m. ET, ESPN+, Paradise Jam, U.S. Virgin Islands

The Red Raiders started 11-0 last year and 12-1 in 2023, but they did so against lackluster competition. They are 5-0 to start this season. But Texas Tech really needs an attention-getting win. This could be it. The Red Raiders also play Gonzaga and Missouri State on this trip in what could be a big weekend for a program that hasn't made the NCAA tournament since 2013.

Friday, Nov. 29

Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. TCU Horned Frogs

5 p.m. ET, FloCollege, Cayman Islands Classic, George Town, Cayman Islands

After beating NC State on Sunday, the Horned Frogs went from unranked to No. 19 in the AP poll. They went from a No. 7 seed to a No. 5 in Bracketology. Imagine what an upset of the Irish could do. This is a matchup of two of the best offenses in the sport and should be high scoring.

Iowa Hawkeyes vs. BYU Cougars

9 p.m. ET, FloCollege, Cancun Challenge, Cancun, Mexico

Iowa has proved that life after Caitlin Clark and Lisa Bluder exists with an offense that is still among the best in the country through five games. BYU wasn't supposed to contend in the Big 12 but is off to a solid start behind freshman Delaney Gibb. If the Cougars' postseason aspirations are real, this is a perfect chance to prove it.

Saturday, Nov. 30

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders vs. Iowa State Cyclones

1:30 p.m. ET, Women's Sports Network, Fort Myers Tip-Off (Island Division), Fort Myers, Florida

A challenging stretch for the Cyclones culminates with this game. Middle Tennessee has size, experience and good guard play, the same assets that Iowa State possesses -- making this another game with upset potential.

Fort Myers Tip-Off Shell Division championship game

7:30 p.m. ET, Women's Sports Network, Fort Myers, Florida

Michigan surprised many by pushing South Carolina on opening night, but the Wolverines haven't been tested since. That will change in Fort Myers. Belmont will be a challenge in their first game. Perhaps getting Virginia Tech in the Shell Division championship game will be another one -- and another showcase for Michigan freshman Syla Swords.

Florida State Seminoles vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs

8 p.m. ET, ESPN+, Paradise Jam (Reef Tournament), U.S. Virgin Islands

Simply watching Yvonne Ejim and Ta'Niya Latson on the same court is worth tuning in. Both make any list of the most underrated players in the country.

Auburn Tigers vs. Kansas Jayhawks

3 p.m. ET, ESPN+, Paradise Jam (Island Tournament), U.S. Virgin Islands

The Tigers and Jayhawks have bubble teams written all over them. It's not too early to think this game could help decide the last teams in the NCAA tournament. A good showing over the three games at the Paradise Jam will be important for both programs.

Washington State Cougars vs. Drake Bulldogs

5 p.m. ET, FloCollege, Puerto Rico Shootout, San Juan, Puerto Rico

Drake gets its biggest test in San Juan from the Cougars. Reigning MVC player of the year Katie Dinnebier is off to another great start and enters the holiday week coming off a 40-point performance against Iowa.

Sunday, Dec. 1

Gulf Coast Showcase championship game

7:30 p.m. ET, FloCollege, Estero, Florida

It will take two wins each to get there, but Texas and West Virginia are favored to meet for the title in the final game of the holiday basketball feast. A year ago, Texas dominated West Virginia in early January in the last game these programs played as Big 12 rivals. Madison Booker started to show the college basketball world what she could do with 15 points, 12 rebounds and 7 assists in that one.