Records for every women's and men's March Madness seed

Open Extended Reactions

There's nothing like March Madness.

From last-second buzzer-beaters to unforeseen upsets, the NCAA Division I men's and women's basketball tournaments welcome spring with an unmatched level of excitement.

While the top seeds have largely dominated both tournaments, combining for 48 national championships since the fields expanded to 64 teams, lower-seeded clubs have hoisted their share of trophies. In 2025, No. 1 seed Florida took home the title on the men's side, while No. 2 UConn won it all in the women's tournament.

Here's a look at the records for every seed in both the men's (since 1985) and women's (since 1994) tournaments (not including the First Four):

Women's (since 1994)

No. 1: 475-101 (23 national championships)

No. 2: 332-117 (five national championships)

No. 3: 272-120 (three national championships)

No. 4: 218-124 (one national runner-up)

No. 5: 148-124 (one national runner-up)

No. 6: 127-124 (one Final Four appearance)

No. 7: 105-124 (two Final Four appearances)

No. 8: 65-124 (one Sweet 16 appearance)

No. 9: 68-124 (one Final Four appearance)

No. 10: 50-124 (one Elite Eight appearance)

No. 11: 51-124 (one Elite Eight appearance)

No. 12: 31-124 (two Sweet 16 appearances)

No. 13: 10-124 (three Sweet 16 appearances)

No. 14: 0-124

No. 15: 0-124

No. 16: 1-124 (Harvard defeated top-ranked Stanford in 1998)

Men's (since 1985)

No. 1: 534-134 (26 national championships)

No. 2: 373-155 (five national championships)

No. 3: 294-156 (four national championships)

No. 4: 250-158 (two national championships)

No. 5: 183-160 (four national runners-up)

No. 6: 168-159 (one national championship)

No. 7: 141-159* (one national championship)

No. 8: 113-159 (one national championship)

No. 9: 98-160 (two Final Four appearances)

No. 10: 97-159* (one Final Four appearance)

No. 11: 105-160 (five Final Four appearances)

No. 12: 81-160 (two Elite Eight appearances)

No. 13: 39-160 (six Sweet 16 appearances)

No. 14: 25-160 (two Sweet 16 appearances)

No. 15: 16-160 (one Sweet 16 appearance)

No. 16 2-160 (two round of 32 appearances)

*The 2021 round of 64 game between No. 7 Oregon and No. 10 VCU was ruled a no-contest because of COVID-19 protocols.

Check out the ESPN men's college basketball hub page and ESPN women's college basketball hub page for more.