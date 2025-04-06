Geno Auriemma lifts the NCAA tournament trophy for the first time since 2016 as the confetti falls on UConn. (0:52)

Open Extended Reactions

Change and uncertainty were the themes of college basketball's last offseason. But after a wave of realignment, conferences settled and familiar faces in different places produced a thrilling season. Four teams reached the No. 1 ranking in the AP poll. UCLA advanced to its first Final Four in the NCAA era. Texas returned there for the first time since 2003. TCU had its best season ever, and the national player of the year race featured multiple front-runners before USC's JuJu Watkins swept the majority of awards.

But now we're back to more uncertainty as the offseason arrives. As usual, the transfer portal looms. Some of the biggest names in the sport, including Olivia Miles and Ta'Niya Latson, could potentially shift the balance of power in next season's championship race depending on where they play next season.

And not only did Watkins' ACL injury in the second round of the NCAA tournament alter how March Madness might have played out, it also casts a shadow over 2025-26.

So much is yet to be determined. And ESPN's initial women's college basketball Way-Too-Early Top for 2025-26 will shift as rosters change. But as the 2025 championship trophy is raised, we are taking a snapshot of where teams will be when next season tips off.

The entire rotation except for Janiah Barker and Angela Dugalic is expected back for the Bruins. That most notably includes 6-foot-7 Lauren Betts, who will be on every preseason player of the year list, and Kiki Rice, who will be among the country's best point guards. Betts will also be playing with her sister, 6-4 Sienna Betts, who is the No. 2 recruit in the country, according to HoopGurlz. Charlisse Leger-Walker, who missed this season with a knee injury, will be back. Add her to a backcourt that includes Gabriela Jaquez, Londynn Jones and Elina Aarnisalo, plus Timea Gardiner on the wing, and Cori Close will once again have the star power and depth to get UCLA to the Final Four.

play 0:18 Gabriela Jaquez knocks down a huge 3 for UCLA Gabriela Jaquez makes a huge 3-pointer to extend UCLA's lead late against LSU.

An abundance of leadership departs Columbia, but plenty of talent remains. Joyce Edwards and MiLaysia Fulwiley were the Gamecocks' leading scorers off the bench and should be starters next season. Chloe Kitts emerged as South Carolina's best player late in the campaign. She and Tessa Johnson could be ready for seasonlong breakouts. A healthy Ashlyn Watkins and Maddy McDaniel taking over at the point will be keys to the Gamecocks reaching a sixth consecutive Final Four.

play 1:39 Dawn Staley hopes returning players learn from experiences Dawn Staley speaks to reporters about having to say goodbye to South Carolina's senior class and what she wants to see from her returning players following their NCAA tournament loss to UConn.

The Paige Bueckers era is over. That overlapped with the Sarah Strong era, which helped get the Huskies a 12th national title. Getting to a 25th Final Four next season seems like a good bet. The Huskies will still have two of the nation's best players in Strong, the highest scoring freshman for UConn since Maya Moore, and Azzi Fudd. KK Arnold and Ashlynn Shade should also be ready for bigger roles. If Jana El Alfy and Ice Brady continue to develop, Strong will have plenty of help inside. With no top-20 recruits on the way, expect the Huskies to find reinforcements in the portal.

Having Madison Booker back is a great place to start in the quest for a return trip to the Final Four. If Rori Harmon stays for a fifth year in Austin, the Longhorns might have the best backcourt in the country. Turning the point guard spot over to the speedy Bryanna Preston would be a solid backup plan. If Aaliyah Moore and Laila Phelia are back from injuries, Vic Schaefer will have some lineup flexibility as well.

Will Texas be able to gain a top spot in the top 25 rankings next season? AP Photo/Eric Gay

In the past three seasons, Duke went to the second round of the NCAA tournament, then the regional semis and this year to the Elite Eight. Next year, Kara Lawson is bringing back enough talent to take her team all the way to the Final Four. The Blue Devils are expected to have four starters back, plus ACC freshman of the year Toby Fournier and ACC tournament MVP Oluchi Okananwa.

No coach has had more success with the transfer portal than Kim Mulkey, so expect a big move or two for the Tigers this offseason. Now that Flau'Jae Johnson has decided to return to Baton Rouge, she and Mikaylah Williams will once again form a dynamic combination on the wing. Losing Sa'Myah Smith in the portal hurts, but Mulkey is also bringing in four players ranked in the top 30 of the HoopGurlz recruiting rankings. Talent won't be an issue next season for LSU.

play 0:25 Flau'Jae Johnson drops Kiki Rice with sweet behind-the-back move Flau'Jae Johnson gets a steal, crosses up Kiki Rice, then makes a bucket for LSU.

Landing the nation's top recruit, Aaliyah Chavez, was a huge win for the program. What might be more important is that Jennie Baranczyk also expects to return her top three scorers from last season in Raegan Beers, Payton Verhulst and Sahara Williams, plus exciting freshman Zya Vann. The Sooners led the country in pace this season and might play even faster next year.

Despite just a .500 SEC record, a win over UConn and a Sweet 16 appearance make Kim Caldwell's debut season as coach a massive success. It appears much of her core will return, led by Talaysia Cooper, Zee Spearman and Ruby Whitehorn. Caldwell also landed a highly regarded recruiting class led by No. 11-ranked Mia Pauldo from New Jersey. Mia will be joined by twin sister Mya, No. 56 on the HoopGurlz list.

Nikki Collen still has some work to do to replace three starters and Big 12 Sixth Player of the Year Yaya Felder, but she has already made one of the biggest early portal additions in Taliah Scott from Auburn. If Scott is healthy, she's the scorer Baylor needs to play with Darianna Littlepage-Buggs and Bella Fontleroy.

The Aziaha James/Saniya Rivers/Madison Hayes era has ended, but the NCAA tournament provided a glimpse of what a backcourt of Zoe Brooks and Zamareya Jones can be. The further development of Tilda Trygger and Lorena Awou inside will be key.

Assuming there are no changes coming later in the transfer portal window, Shea Ralph will return one of the most productive trios in the country. Mikayla Blakes led all freshman scorers. She and Khamil Pierre were the highest-scoring duo in the country. Iyana Moore also averaged double figures and was at her best in the Commodores' biggest games.

The status of JuJu Watkins for next season will swing USC's ranking. If she is healthy to start the season, or even back on the court by January, the Trojans can compete near the top of the Big Ten and play deep into March. If she sits out for the entire season, USC will have to get big seasons from sophomore-to-be Kennedy Smith and incoming freshman Jasmine Davidson (No. 3 recruit in HoopGurlz rankings). The losses of Avery Howell and Kayleigh Heckel are a setback.

In two years, Audi Crooks has scored nearly 1,500 points. She is the cornerstone of the program along with Addy Brown. Bill Fennelly also acted quickly to replace veteran point guard Emily Ryan by landing Arizona transfer Jada Williams. Her agility could add another dimension to the Cyclones' offense.

play 1:52 Audi Crooks, Addy Brown lift Iowa State past Princeton into Round of 64 Audi Crooks and Addy Brown combine for 49 points as Iowa State beats Princeton to earn a matchup with Michigan in the NCAA tournament.

The personnel losses for Courtney Banghart are significant with Alyssa Ustby, Maria Gakdeng and Lexi Donarski all departing. But Reniya Kelly is still in Chapel Hill to lead a group of young players -- Lanie Grant, Ciera Toomey and Blanca Thomas -- who got a taste of ACC play this year and will be asked to do much more next season.

Jeff Walz will have to replace three of his top four scorers, but the one coming back is freshman Tajianna Roberts, who has star potential. The growth of Roberts' teammates Imari Berry and Mackenly Randolph will be key for the Cardinals. So will Walz's ability to make a splash via the portal.

Kim Barnes Arico won't be able to replace the experience of Jordan Hobbs, but otherwise, she built her Wolverines around freshmen. Olivia Olson, Syla Swords and Mila Holloway grew up fast and helped Michigan to 23 wins and a No. 6 NCAA tournament seed.

With graduations and a rash of unexpected portal departures, Niele Ivey has significant roster spots to fill. But she still has Hannah Hidalgo. Adding a couple of reinforcements to play with her star would help Ivey get her Irish back near the top 10.

The graduation of Lucy Olsen and the portal defection of Aaliyah Guyton leaves a big hole at point guard, but if coach Jan Jensen can find replacements, they will enjoy passing to Hannah Stuelke and 6-4 Ava Heiden, who blossomed at the end of the season and could be ready for a big leap as a sophomore.

Grace VanSlooten fit right in with the Spartans after her transfer from Oregon, and she will be joined back in East Lansing next year by Theryn Hallock and Jocelyn Tate. That gives Robyn Fralick three of her top four scorers back to build around.

The excitement of the program's first NCAA tournament win doesn't have to stop. Atlantic 10 player of the year Maggie Doogan, who torched Georgia Tech and UCLA for a total of 57 points in two NCAA tournament games, and All-Atlantic 10 first-teamer Rachel Ullstrom are both expected back for one more run with coach Aaron Roussell.

The key for the Terps will be the healthy return of Bri McDaniel, who went down with a knee injury 17 games into this season. McDaniel and Kaylene Smikle would form an experienced backcourt, supplemented by veterans Saylor Poffenbarger and Christina Dalce. With Brenda Frese's successful history in the portal, expect more transfer talent in College Park next season, too.

play 1:59 Maryland beats Alabama in double-overtime thriller Sarah Ashlee Barker scores 45 points for Alabama, but Maryland holds on to win in double overtime.

Jacie Hoyt should be able to build on this year's surprising success with leading scorers Stailee Heard and Micah Gray expected back and the Cowgirls already adding guard Amari Whiting from BYU and Haleigh Timmer from South Dakota State via the portal.

The return of Madison St. Rose from the knee injury that cost her most of this season to join Skye Belker and Ashley Chea in the backcourt will put the Tigers back in the familiar place of favorites to win the Ivy League.

With program foundations Elle Ladine, Sayvia Sellers and Hannah Stines expected to return, Tina Langley should have the Huskies in the NCAA tournament for a second consecutive year and more safely in than a First Four game.

Cotie McMahon jumping into the transfer portal hurts, but Jaloni Cambridge and Kennedy Cambridge, as well as Chance Gray, give Kevin McGuff something to build upon. He also has a history of adding talent in the portal.

Also considered: Ole Miss Rebels, Kentucky Wildcats, Minnesota Golden Gophers