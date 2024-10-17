Open Extended Reactions

West Coast have finalised their coaching structure under new coach Andrew McQualter, with Jarrad Schofield locked in despite missing out on the top job.

Schofield became West Coast's interim coach following Adam Simpson's departure in July.

It's believed the 49-year-old was keen to secure the role full-time, but former Richmond caretaker McQualter won out and was appointed head coach on a three-year deal last month.

West Coast coach Andrew McQualter. Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images

The Eagles announced on Thursday that Marco Bello has been lured from Adelaide to become West Coast's forwards coach.

Schofield will stay on as the midfield coach, Luke Shuey is in charge of the stoppages and Luke Webster the backs coach.

Bello's arrival follows the addition of new head of development Jamie Maddocks and club great Shannon Hurn (development coach) to the panel.

Kyal Horsley will lead the WAFL Eagles in his second season as head coach in 2025, with Jacob Brennan continuing in a development role.

Bello crosses to the Eagles from Adelaide where he has been the head of development, and he also has eight years previous experience working at Hawthorn and coaching Box Hill in the VFL.

McQualter and incoming head of football John Worsfold were actively involved in the interview process to recruit Bello.

"We are really excited Marco is joining the coaching group as our new forward line coach," McQualter said in a statement.

"He has a broad range of experience coaching his own team and developing young players, and has been involved in successful programs as a player in the SANFL for Central District as well as at Hawthorn.

"On a personal level, I'm looking forward to working with all of our coaches next season, and welcoming Shannon Hurn back to the club as well as Jamie Maddocks into a really important role.

"I'm also thrilled Jarrad Schofield and Luke Webster have recommitted to the club to build on their strong existing relationships and knowledge of our players."

WEST COAST 2025 COACHING GROUP:

Senior coach - Andrew McQualter

Forwards coach - Marco Bello

Midfield coach - Jarrad Schofield

Stoppages coach - Luke Shuey

Backs coach - Luke Webster

Head of Development - Jamie Maddocks

Development coach - Jacob Brennan

WAFL Eagles and Development coach - Kyal Horsley

Development coach - Shannon Hurn.