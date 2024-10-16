Open Extended Reactions

The 2024 AFL trade and free agency period is over. Some teams improved, some have stagnated, and others, well, seemed to get worse.

READ: Every trade, as it happened

Here's how every team fared over the last two weeks:

Adelaide

Incoming: Alex Neal-Bullen, Isaac Cumming, James Peatling

Outgoing: Elliott Himmelberg

2024 draft selections: 4, 64, 82

The Crows earned ticks across the board for their trade and free agency period activity. They managed to add three best 23 players in Neal-Bullen, Cumming, and Peatling, all of which not only offer something different, but qualities and skillsets the club was lacking. To be able to make that trio of shrewd acquisitions without giving up their prized pick No. 4 in the upcoming AFL draft is savvy recruiting by the Crows; something a number of clubs could probably learn from...

Grade: A

Brisbane

Incoming: N/A

Outgoing: Harry Sharp

2024 draft selections: 27, 34, 42, 43, 49, 60, 66

Having just lifted the premiership cup, the Lions didn't exactly head into trade period with a huge checklist. With that said, the loss of Joe Daniher to retirement has left a gaping hole in the forward line that will certainly need to be addressed this off-season if they wish to contend once more. It appears as though the Lions will make a play at delisted free agent Sam Day to help fill that void in 2025. Brisbane also owns five selections in the top 50 of the draft, a rarity for the most recent premiership winning side.

Grade: C

Carlton

Incoming: Nick Haynes

Outgoing: Matt Kennedy, Matthew Owies

2024 draft selections: 3, 38, 63, 68, 69, 72

The Blues were firmly in the Dan Houston sweepstakes this trade period, and while they fell short of acquiring their man, it may well turn out to be a blessing in disguise. Carlton really needed to address its lack of pace and explosiveness through the midfield, and trading up to pick No. 3 gives them the opportunity to do exactly that next month. They'd want to get the selection right, though, as their next one isn't until pick 38! The addition of Nick Haynes signals this club's intent to win now, as key back depth has been a concern for some time. The loss of Kennedy shouldn't be too damaging, but Owies will be tricky to replace, having kicked 60 goals across the last two seasons as a small forward. The hope will be that either Corey Durdin or Jesse Motlop can stand up.

Grade: B-

Collingwood

Incoming: Harry Perryman, Dan Houston

Outgoing:​ Joe Richards, John Noble

2024 draft selections: 52, 55, 58, 88

The Magpies' strategy during this trade period was bold, but it told fans the club firmly believes 2024 was a blip and they will be ready to contend once more by the time next season rolls around. Collingwood added dual All-Australian Houston to the fold as well as Perryman on a rumoured big money deal, two players who theoretically will slot straight into their best 23. The trade off is that the Magpies will be a non-factor at this year's AFL draft. Now that's a concerning thought given this side will enter 2025 with nine players on the list aged 32 years or older. There's no harm in the 'win now' approach, but it can come with a hefty price tag down the road.

Grade: B

Dan Houston joined Collingwood this trade period. Mark Brake/Getty Images

Essendon

Incoming: N/A

Outgoing: Jake Stringer

2024 draft selections: 28, 31, 40, 46, 53, 54, 65

It's tricky to understand what it is the Bombers were trying to do here or what the exact plan is for the short-term future. After being one of the major players during trade week 12 months back, Essendon was barely involved this time around. They bid adieu to Stringer, who very nearly won the club's leading goalkicker award this past season, and to top it all off have no first round selection at the upcoming AFL draft. It really feels as if the Bombers are in no man's land right now, and you can certainly understand the frustration amongst fans.

Grade: D

Fremantle

Incoming: Shai Bolton

Outgoing: N/A

2024 draft selections: 14, 30, 67

The Dockers got their man in Bolton, but, unsurprisingly, had to pay big to secure the star mid-forward's services. It might be worth it, however, as Fremantle has since shortened significantly in 2025 premiership betting. There's no reason Bolton can't be the player that takes the Dockers from good side to great side. Whether playing as a midfielder or forward, Bolton is one of the AFL's genuine match winners, someone that adds a touch of X-factor this side had probably been lacking. Not losing anyone, and being able to hold onto one of their first round selections could also turn out to be crucial in the club's chase for its inaugural flag.

Grade: A

Geelong

Incoming: Bailey Smith

Outgoing: N/A

2024 draft selections: 45, 57, 75

They needed almost every minute of the trade period but the Cats ultimately landed Smith, a player they had been linked to for months. The now former Bulldog, still just 23 years of age, is a perfect addition for Geelong, who have had some serious questions about the quality and depth of their midfield brigade. Only giving up pick 17 for Smith might just be the steal of trade week. The Cats may have fallen short in poaching Clayton Oliver from Melbourne, but if the Demons don't solve their plethora of issues in the next 12 months, they're primed to land their man this time next year. All in all, quite a productive and successful trade period for Chris Scott's side. Who would expect anything less?

Grade: B+

Bailey Smith will play for the Cats in 2025. Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Gold Coast

Incoming: Elliott Himmelberg, John Noble, Daniel Rioli

Outgoing: Jack Lukosius, Rory Atkins

2024 draft selections: 39, 41, 51, 61, 70, 76, 78

The Suns didn't need to attack another draft, so it was good to see the club active during the trade period and adding players that can actually help them compete for a finals berth now. Damien Hardwick is reunited with triple premiership player Rioli, who will bring some dash and drive off the halfback line. So too will Noble, who was acquired from the Magpies at a bargain price. The loss of the uber talented Lukosius does sting, but there really should be enough quality to fill the void after years selecting players at the pointy end of drafts. The Suns are also primed to add academy prospect Leo Lombard in the top 15 of this year's draft, so a lack of top end picks shouldn't be a concern.

Grade: B-

GWS

Incoming: Jake Stringer

Outgoing: Harry Perryman, Nick Haynes, Isaac Cumming, James Peatling

2024 draft selections: 15, 16, 21, 37, 56, 74

Oh what could have been for the Giants. If they don't blow that 44-point semifinal lead to the Lions, they may well be premiers. This side is close, stacked with talent, and didn't need to take any giant swings. The addition of Stringer is a fascinating one. The former Bulldog and Bomber is coming off a 42-goal season and will provide the Giants with another avenue to goal while Aaron Cadman continues to develop. You also have to like having three selections in the top 21 of the upcoming draft. If there is a concern for GWS it has to be around its depth after losing four reliable players who were either in the best 23 or close to it. Fingers crossed that depth doesn't have to be tested in 2025.

Grade: C-

Hawthorn

Incoming: Josh Battle, Tom Barrass

Outgoing: N/A

2024 draft selections: 33, 71, 77

And just like that the Hawks have the best defence in the league. At least on paper they do. Reliable key backs Battle and Barrass join the club, the latter coming with a hefty price tag of all their future first, second, and third round picks. But given the Hawks expect to be at the pointy end of the ladder over the coming seasons, in time this trade may look like a steal. These additions now offer the possibility of club captain James Sicily or even Blake Hardwick playing forward in 2025. A fascinating off-season awaits for Sam Mitchell and his Hawks, but all of the pieces are there.

Grade: A

Josh Battle signed with the Hawks as a free agent. Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

Melbourne

Incoming: Tom Campbell, Harry Sharp

Outgoing: Alex Neal-Bullen

2024 draft selections: 5, 9

Things could have been far, far worse for the Demons. At one point it looked as though Christian Petracca, Clayton Oliver, and Kysaiah Pickett could all be walking out the door. For now, at least, they remain in red and blue. Having said that, Neal-Bullen is one of the more underrated players that's been moved this trade period. It's a great pick up by the Crows and a real loss for Melbourne. It's hard to get too excited about either of the Demons' acquisitions, the only saving grace is two picks inside the top 10 of this year's draft. At the risk of stating the bleeding obvious, the next 12 months looms as seismic for this football club.

Grade: D

North Melbourne

Incoming: Jack Darling, Caleb Daniel, Luke Parker, Jacob Konstanty

Outgoing: N/A

2024 draft selections: 2, 62

The Kangaroos made the decision to add senior players to the fold, figuring they had drafted enough talent over the past few years to eventually hold the club in good stead. Daniel is a nice pick up and someone who will provide some much needed composure and elite ball use in the back half, but it comes with the hefty price tag of pick No. 25. Darling and Parker sound great on paper, but how much football do they realistically have left? The pair has played a combined 591 games and will likely be long retired by the time the Kangaroos are competing at the right end of the ladder.

Grade: C

Port Adelaide

Incoming: J﻿ack Lukosius, Joe Richards, Rory Atkins

Outgoing: Dan Houston

2024 draft selections: 13, 29, 36, 50

Houston wanted to return to Victoria and the Power granted the two-time All-Australian his wish. It's a major blow for a side that's been on the cusp of a flag for half a decade now. Can anyone fill the void he will leave at halfback? On a positive note, Lukosius has shown he can be a difference maker, and adding him to a forward line that had its fair share of injuries and inconsistencies in 2024 is a tick. Lukosius will get plenty of supply, and if he can stay healthy, there's no reason he can't kick 40 goals next season.

Grade: C

Richmond

Incoming: N/A

Outgoing: Jack Graham, Shai Bolton, Daniel Rioli, Liam Baker

2024 draft selections: 1, 6, 10, 11, 18, 20, 23, 24

Don't do anything by half measures. The Tigers accepted the situation they found themselves in following three premierships between 2017 and 2020, opting for a full blown rebuild. In Bolton, Rioli, Baker, and Dustin Martin, Richmond lose a quartet of not just best 23 players, but best six or seven players. The flip side is an absolutely stacked draft hand that features eight picks inside the top 24, including the prized No. 1 selection. It will be tough sledding for a while, but attacking it this way will only expedite the inevitable rebuild. Bravo.

Grade: A

Shai Bolton has moved from the Tigers to the Dockers. Daniel Carson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

St Kilda

Incoming: Jack Macrae

Outgoing: Josh Battle

2024 draft selections: 7, 8, 32, 47

With all due respect to Macrae, who has been a fine player over the journey for the Bulldogs, is he, now 30 years of age, enough for a Saints side that appeared a fair way off the pace in 2024? He hasn't looked close to an A-grader for three seasons now. The loss of Battle to the Hawks creates a serious defensive hole that will need to be addressed. The only thing Saints fans will be clinging to is pick 7 and 8 in the upcoming AFL draft. They simply have to nail these selections, if not it will likely extend the run of misery.

Grade: C-

Sydney

Incoming: N/A

Outgoing: Luke Parker, Jacob Konstanty

2024 draft selections: 19, 22, 44, 59

There will be a tendency to grade the Swans harshly after a relatively unproductive trade period, but we mustn't forget this side was the class of the field all season and finished just one win short of a premiership. I think the Swans understand how close they are to that flag and that drastic swings aren't necessary, at least not right now. They remain well positioned to contend for the 2025 premiership, and the fact they hold two picks in the top 22 -- a rarity for a side that's played in two Grand Finals in the last three seasons -- is an added bonus. If they find a player (or two) there, they might soon be flag favourites once more.

Grade: C

West Coast

Incoming: Jack Graham, Liam Baker, Matt Owies

Outgoing: Jack Darling, Tom Barrass

2024 draft selections: 12, 26, 73

In the space of 10 days, the Eagles have managed to anger their fanbase by parting with pick No. 3, wave goodbye to ever reliable defender Barrass and long-time forward Darling, and add a couple of players who aren't likely to be immediate difference makers. Who knows if they will even be long-term difference makers!? West Coast need to do all they can to show Harley Reid this club is going places, and you fear the last 10 days did nothing of the sort. There's even more pressure to nail that pick No. 12 now!

Grade: D

Liam Baker will play for the Eagles in 2025. Josh Chadwick/Getty Images

Western Bulldogs

Incoming: Matt Kennedy

Outgoing: Bailey Smith, Jack Macrae, Caleb Daniel

2024 draft selections: 17, 25, 35, 48

It was a tough period for the Bulldogs. Despite the addition of Kennedy from the Blues, they lost a tremendous amount of midfield depth, and now more reliance will be heaped on the shoulders of skipper Marcus Bontempelli and Tom Liberatore. The Bulldogs weren't exactly caught off guard by Smith's departure, so it was disappointing to see them seemingly unprepared to make any moves in response. They've worked their way to picks 17 and 25 where they will likely be looking to address that issue of midfield depth.

Grade: D