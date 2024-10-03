In the biggest game of the year, the Swans turned in one of their worst performances in their history as the Lions ran over them. (3:12)

Open Extended Reactions

With the 2024 AFL season complete, clubs, players, and fans can turn their attention to the trade and free agency periods, with player movement the big focus ahead of the offseason.

Rumours are already swirling in footy circles that a number of high profile players -- such as Bailey Smith, Shai Bolton, and Clayton Oliver -- might be set to find new homes ahead of the 2025 season.

Stay across all the latest movement right here:

Key Dates

Friday, Oct. 4: Free agency period begins (9am)

Monday, Oct. 7: Trade period begins (9am)

Friday, Oct. 11: Free agency period closes (5pm)

Wednesday, Oct. 16: Trade period closes (7:30pm)

Wednesday, Nov. 20: National Draft - Round 1

Thursday, Nov. 21: National Draft - Round 2 until completion