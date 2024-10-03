With the 2024 AFL season complete, clubs, players, and fans can turn their attention to the trade and free agency periods, with player movement the big focus ahead of the offseason.
Rumours are already swirling in footy circles that a number of high profile players -- such as Bailey Smith, Shai Bolton, and Clayton Oliver -- might be set to find new homes ahead of the 2025 season.
Stay across all the latest movement right here:
Key Dates
Friday, Oct. 4: Free agency period begins (9am)
Monday, Oct. 7: Trade period begins (9am)
Friday, Oct. 11: Free agency period closes (5pm)
Wednesday, Oct. 16: Trade period closes (7:30pm)
Wednesday, Nov. 20: National Draft - Round 1
Thursday, Nov. 21: National Draft - Round 2 until completion
Player movement tracker - every completed deal
TBC