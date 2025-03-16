Open Extended Reactions

As much as the opening salvos of a new AFL season can serve up rogue results which end up being anomalies, they can also amplify with remarkable clarity what were previously only mumbled misgivings.

Such was certainly the case on Saturday night at the MCG following Port Adelaide's 91-point demolition at the hands of Collingwood. There are losses and there are disasters. The Power's obliteration was very much the latter.

But while the margin or the fact Port managed only six goals themselves while conceding a whopping 21 rang the alarm bells on their own, it's the game's latest version of "The Handover" which has made this belting suddenly look even more ominous.

Ken Hinkley looks on during Port Adelaide's Round 1 loss to Collingwood. Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Ken Hinkley's stewardship of Port Adelaide has long been a bumpy ride with the Power's notoriously restless fan base. But a month ago, when came the official announcement of Hinkley's end-of-season departure and Josh Carr's beginning in the senior coaching box, you got the impression all parties were somewhat placated.

The "sack Hinkley" group, which has grown sizeable to say the least, at least knew change was on the way. And those who believe the coach has delivered consistent results and got the best out of his playing group, would have one last chance for vindication.