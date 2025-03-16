Open Extended Reactions

In Round 1 of the 2025 AFL season, debutants everywhere impressed and an unlikely hero emerged at the MCG, but one coach posted the worst loss of his tenure. Here's whose stocks are up and down.

Our footy experts cast their eye over the week's action to find out whose stocks are up -- whether it's a coaching masterstroke or a player having a blinder -- and whose are down.

Here's whose stocks are up and down after Round 1 of the 2025 AFL season. ESPN/Getty Images

Adelaide

Stocks up: If you haven't bought stocks in this entire Adelaide team for season 2025, we suggest you do quickly. Sure, it's only one match. Sure, it's 'only' St Kilda, a side many expect to struggle. But the Crows could not have been any more impressive to watch in their 63-point smashing on Sunday afternoon. There's a lot of untapped potential in the side, now Matthew Nicks might have the cattle to play an attractive brand. And with games against the Bombers, Roos, and Suns to come in the next three weeks, there's a real opportunity to set up their season. Backing it up is their biggest challenge.

Stocks down: It's hard to find too many negatives in such a win, so how about not being able to watch Sid Draper for four quarters? Subbed on in the third quarter, Draper picked up eight touches, four marks, and two clearances, showing us the sort of explosiveness and clean hands that made him one of the most highly-touted youngsters in the country. Matthew Nicks - start him next week!

There was a lot to like about the Crows in Round 1. Photo by James Elsby/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Brisbane

Stocks up: The Ashcroft name might end up on a grandstand at the Gabba if things continue to go well at the Lions. One game off winning the Norm Smith Medal, Will Ashcroft showed no signs of slowing down in the win over the Swans at the SCG, tallying 21 disposals and eight clearances, while brother (and debutant) Levi shone from his 75% game time. The first-gamer was supposed to be the sub, but was elevated to the starting lineup after Charlie Cameron was a late out. He ended up with 25 disposals, four clearances, and 495 metres gained.

Stocks down: The Lions escaped with the win, but the forward line took a hit! Hopefully it can get back on track soon, but Kai Lohmann's high ankle injury looked nasty, Charlie Cameron was a late out with a tight calf -- the old man's injury -- and recruit Sam Day also left a hole in the forward line, out for personal reasons. These aren't all long-term problems, but they wouldn't want to navigate much more of the season without a further undermanned forward six.

Carlton

Stocks up: Not many Blues can hold their heads high after Thursday night's dramatic, unexpected, and frankly pathetic showing against Richmond. But Jack Silvagni can. Playing his first game in 600 days coming off an ACL injury, the forward-turned-defender(-turned-forward ... late in the game) showed why he's a best 23 player in the Carlton side. His footy smarts and neat field kicking are a huge asset, and his goal when swung forward in the last quarter to keep the Blues in touch offered some sliver of hope as time ran out. Is he better forward or back? It'll be interesting to see how he's used this season.

Stocks down: How long have you got? Some fans have been describing it as the worst loss under Michael Voss. Others, the worst in a decade, maybe more. But to lose so comprehensively to a side many legitimately thought might struggle to post a single win in 2025? Almost unforgiveable for Voss. The Blues' coach had no answers for Richmond pace and swarming ground ball game, and his side's collective poor skill exectution and decision making has to be on the staff who have had the reins all summer long. That was a coach killer, and Voss doesn't seem to have the answers when things aren't going his way -- just look back to last year's elimination final loss to the Lions.

Michael Voss was short of answers on Thursday night. Dylan Burns/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Collingwood

Stocks up: Wait, Steele Sidebottom is 34 years old? You wouldn't have known it watching the star Magpie on Saturday night, trusted with an inside midfield role after Craig McRae decided to start fellow veteran Scott Pendlebury as the tactical substitute. Sidebottom, whose form was up and down last year, flourished in the role, picking up 31 disposals, 11 contested possessions, six inside 50s, five tackles, and one goal to prove he isn't done just yet. We also need to sing the praises of defender Brayden Maynard who finished as the highest-rated player on the ground with 20.7 player rating points -- the third best game of his entire career by that metric.

Stocks down: Could the difference between their best and their worst be what lets the Magpies down in season 2025? It's still too early to tell, obviously, but there was a stark contrast between the way they performed against the Power compared to their Opening Round capitulation against GWS. Which one is the real Collingwood? Somewhere in between, perhaps, but with the Western Bulldogs, Carlton, and Sydney waiting as their next three opponents in a tricky start to the year, we're sure to get an answer soon.

Essendon

Stocks up: The Bombers have a beauty in Jye Caldwell. The midfielder was everywhere in Friday night's loss to the Hawks, picking up 36 disposals and 10 clearances, kicking a goal, and laying 11 tackles. Like many of his teammates, he didn't stop trying all night, but the Hawks were just too slick in transition and on the outside. Interestingly, he played just 75% game time. Some added endurance, and he could go to another level in 2025.

Stocks down: When he's on, he's tough to contain, so it was such a shame to see Kyle Langford go down with a hamstring injury midway through the loss to the Hawks. Often a composed user of the footy and a clean decision maker, Langford's leadership and skills will be missed - for how long, we don't yet know.

Fremantle

Stocks up: There usually isn't too much to celebrate in a 78-point loss, but we loved the work of Caleb Serong in tight at GMHBA Stadium, finishing his afternoon with 27 possessions (16 contested), a game-high 11 clearances, and 551 metres gained. And what about debutant Murphy Reid!? They've found one here, the Dockers, the teenager's first game at the level highlighted by an incredible four-goal burst in the third term which single-handedly kept his side within touching distance, before things fell apart in the final term.

Stocks down: It just wasn't the day for the key forward pairing of Jye Amiss and Josh Treacy, who managed just nine disposals between them while conceding six free kicks and combining for a single goal. They're not solely to blame for the Dockers' struggles, of course, but if Fremantle is to reach the heights many expect, their big men just need to have a bigger impact. The best key forwards often find ways to impose themselves on a contest, and that has to be the next step for Amiss and Treacy.

Geelong

Stocks up: Bailey Smith's first game for Geelong was more than impressive, collecting 32 disposals, seven clearances, and 693 metres gained in his side's barnstorming win over the Dockers. The Cats simply ran Freo off their legs and the former Bulldogs midfielder was a massive part of that, showing no signs of the ACL injury which kept him out of the entire 2024 season.

Stocks down: Is Sam De Koning's career as a defender finished? Who knows, but we could be nothing but impressed by his game in the ruck in Round 1. It's not the first time he's played there having been deployed in the middle out of necessity at times last season, but as a player he offers so much flexibility for Chris Scott, and his 25 disposals, six marks, six inside 50s, and visible work rate around the ground cold suggest he belongs in the guts after all.

Gold Coast

Stocks up: If that wasn't a statement to the league's best key forwards from Ben King! The Suns spearhead was in ominous form in his side's biggest ever win, booting six majors from eight marks and directly assisting in another goal. The pièce de résistance? When he sat on Harry Edwards' head in the goal square to take a genuine contender for Mark of the Year.

Stocks down: The club's best ever win? Bouncing back from their Opening Round clash being postponed? Completeing the longest road trip in footy with ease? There's not much to be critical about, but watching Charlie Ballard go down with an innocuous knee injury was hard to watch. Fingers crossed it's not the worst news.

GWS

Stocks up: With the game on the line, Toby Greene took over. The skipper was simply immense in the final term, throwing himself in the contest and just willing his team to a thrilling comeback win, racking up 11 disposals, four clearances, four inside 50s, and kicking a crucial goal in an inspirational performance. And then there's Lachlan Keeffe who, although being well beaten by Max Gawn for most of the night, showed composure to slot the match-winning goal in the dying seconds. It wasn't his night, but it was his moment.

Stocks down: Brent Daniels was subbed out of the game after a hip knock in a contest with Melbourne's Tom McDonald in the second quarter, and although he lined up briefly for the second half, he couldn't impact the game and the call was made from Adam Kingsley to pull him from the game. The bye has come at the right time for the Giants but hopefully he doesn't miss too much football.

Hawthorn

Stocks up: Last week, it was contributions from the midfield and the talls which set Hawthorn up on the scoreboard, this week it was the small forwards who kep the game out of Essendon's reach. After a quiet outing against the Swans in Opening Round, Nick Watson reminded the competition why you need to put time into him, kicking two goals. Jack Ginnivan contributed with another two, while the perenially-underrated Dylan Moore starred with three majors to go with his 21 disposals. Things are looking good at the Hawks.

Stocks down: A win is a win, but there may be some concern about how the Hawks were beaten around the contest for most of the night. The Hawks finished -19 in total clearances and -35 in disposals overall, and relied on their transition and pace once they won the ball back to hurt the Bombers. Better sides may not let the Hawks get away with that sort of loss in the midfield.

Melbourne

Stocks up: There was a lot to like about the Demons on Sunday afternoon; Max Gawn was his usual, dominant self around the ground and Christian Petracca showed off his class around stoppage in his return game following an injury-hit 2024, but was Melbourne's quintet of debutants that caught the eye. Matthew Jefferson and Aidan Johnson had their moments up forward, Jack Henderson was crafty off a half-forward flank, and Xavier Lindsay impressed with 22 disposals and six tackles, not to mention the exciting potential of big-bodied substitute Harvey Langford. Simon Goodwin showed faith in the inexperience and although it didn't pay off this time, it feels like success can follow them in 2025.

Stocks down: In unfortunate news, key defender Steven May was a late withdrawal from the Dees' Round 1 match after an accidental knock to the throat at training during the week fractured his larynx.

Christian Petracca was back to his best at the MCG. Photo by Dylan Burns/AFL Photos via Getty Images

North Melbourne

Stocks up: Now more seasoned, there were positive signs in the North Melbourne midfield at Marvel Stadium, with Jy Simpkin (30 disposals, seven tackles, and seven score involvements), Harry Sheezel (31, four, and six clearances), and Tom Powell (27 touches and eight tackles) all thriving on the colossal game from ruckman Tristan Xerri, while debutant Finn O'Sullivan also showed plenty on a wing and across half-back, finishing with 16 disposals at 81% efficiency. There's still improvement to come but what's being built under Alastair Clarkson is obvious, and it should give Roos fans confidence moving forward.

Stocks down: We're big fans of Charlie Comben, but he had a rough start to the season against the Dogs and couldn't have the aerial presence or overall impact in North Melbourne's backline that he showed he could have last season. The promising tall conceded four frees and had five clangers, looking vulnerable in a position he needs to make his own. Given his talent, Clarko has a decision to make -- persist with him down back, knowing what he's capable of, or throw him forward to add more support for Nick Larkey? It wasn't the performance he or North fans would have hoped for, but there's still plenty to like about his potential.

Port Adelaide

Stocks up: What can you even say? It's the biggest loss of Ken Hinkley's tenure. It was an unacceptable effort. It was simply not good enough. Is the true talent gap between the Power and the Pies 91 points? Nah, probably not, but that doesn't mean there aren't issues that need ironing out. At least it's only Round 1.

Stocks down: Hinkley does have some troops missing so it's easy to see where at least some natural improvement can come from. But even then, it was glaring how impotent their forward line was at the MCG. Sam Powell-Pepper (0.2 rating points), Mitch Georgiades (-1.4), and Joe Berry (-2.1) were the three lowest-rated players on the ground, with Willie Rioli (5.2), and Joe Richards (4.1) also struggling to make an impact. The entire team struggled and, frankly, the only way is up given how poor the performance was, but based on their first game of the season, it's hard to see where consistent goals and winning scores are going to come from.

Richmond

Stocks up: You could place just about any Richmond player here this week. From the skipper, Toby Nankervis' massive efforts in the ruck (plus two goals), to Jacob Blight keeping Harry McKay at bay. But, kudos just has to go to Sam Lalor this week. The No. 1 pick's debut was all he (and Tigers fans) could have dreamed for. Two goals, two goal assists, and a bevy of heads-up plays. It's very early, but there was enough on show to demonstrate he'll be a star of the competition very, very soon.

Stocks down: What a club-lifting win that was from the Tigers. Contributors, and effort, across the board, and four points in the bag in a season in which some dared to suggest they may go winless (and, hey, it wasn't that far-fetched). However. Kamdyn McIntosh. The headband. Come on.

Kamdyn McIntosh wearing a black headband. Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

St Kilda

Stocks up: It was a hell of a club debut for premiership Bulldog Jack Macrae, who racked up a whopping 34 disposals, 23 contested possessions, 12 clearances, and seven score involvements to finish as the highest-rated player on the ground. Meanwhile, first-gamer Max Hall did not look out of place at the level, booting two goals from 16 touches and five marks. They were small positives on an otherwise rough day at the office.

Stocks down: When you have more than a handful best-23 players out, veterans need to stand up and be seen, and Brad Hill was not. Starting on the bench, the 256-gamer was unsighted for the first half of the loss to Adelaide, tallying just six disposals in total and contributing one major. Your best players need to gets their hands on the footy, and just four kicks from one of the club's better users is not good enough.

Sydney

Stocks up: Two losses to start the year for Sydney, but there were encouraging signs in the loss to the reigning premiers. Not only was the match decided by less than a kick, both Tom Hanily and mature-age recruit Riley Bice showed signs they could continue to push to be best 23 mainstays in the coming weeks. Hanily was busy in the front half, generating five inside 50s and kicking a goal from his 12 disposals, while Bice made the most of his quarter and a half of game time, looking very comfortable in the back half after he was subbed in. His dash and dare from the backline looked at home at the level.

Stocks down: There's so much to like about Matt Roberts' game, a sublime user off half-back. But his fourth-quarter turnover from a kick-in which went straight to Josh Dunkley -- who converted the set shot to make Brisbane's slender lead 12 points -- proved to be costly in a four-point loss. The 21-year-old doesn't solely deserve the blame, but he'll be lamenting that disposal.

West Coast

Stocks up: It was a grim afternoon at Optus Stadium for the Eagles, but former Tigers Jack Graham and Liam Baker were among their best in the 87-point loss to the Suns. Graham was West Coast's most prolific user on Sunday, gathering 23 disposals and 10 tackles, while Liam Baker patrolled the back half as best he could given the circumstances, tallying 21 disposals, 534, metres gained, and three score involvements.

Stocks down: The Eagles desperately need an AFL-level ruck to compete at the centre and around the ground. Suns ruck Jarrod Witts notched a staggering 67 hitouts on Sunday afternoon, helping his team to first use at the coalface for most of the day. Matt Flynn struggled to impact the contest despite kicking a goal, and 19-year-old Archer Reid tried when asked to ruck in relief. The Eagles were not only smashed 77-19 in total hitouts, but 16-8 in centre clearances, and 34-25 in stoppage clearances around the ground.

Western Bulldogs

Stocks up: You've got to admire the grit and effort of this undermanned Bulldogs team. The Roos were more than competitive and threatened an upset several times throughout the match, but full credit to Luke Beveridge's side who got their season off to a winning start despite missing a host of stars including Marcus Bontempelli, Adam Treloar, Liam Jones, Cody Weightman, Jamarra Ugle-Hagan, and Jason Johannisen. That's a lot of experience to be missing, and it's a better win than most think.

Stocks down: Injuries to James O'Donnell and Luke Cleary do sour the win. O'Donnell was subbed out of the game after a collision with Paul Curtis, and will now undergo surgery to repair a fractured jaw, before Cleary, late in the contest, was stretchered off the field after a going head-first into a contest and copping a stray knee. Fingers crossed for the recovery of both.