In Round 18 of the 2024 AFL season, Hawthorn's skipper showed why he's one of the league's most versatile players, and a young Cat continues to impress, but Carlton's defence and a recently re-signed Swan need to lift. Here's whose stocks are up and down.

Our footy experts cast their eye over the week's action to find out whose stocks are up -- whether it's a coaching masterstroke or a player having a blinder -- and whose are down.

Adelaide

Stocks up: He's been something of a forgotten man after missing the entire season to date with a knee injury, but two fourth quarter goals to create some serious separation for Adelaide will have Crows fans once again bullish about the future of Riley Thilthorpe. The young forward was subbed into the game at the final change and also picked up seven disposals to go with those two goals. A very tidy return to footy, indeed.

Stocks down: It wasn't really a night for the key forwards, but Taylor Walker's struggles continued. The Texan was held goalless for the third time this season. He's only kicked more than two goals once all year, a far cry from the production we got accustomed to in a 2023 campaign that yielded his maiden All-Australian blazer.

Brisbane

Stocks up: The emergence of Kai Lohmann this year has been a shining light in what is becoming another very solid season for the Lions. With Brisbane now into the top four, and Lohmann contributing consistently as a small forward, things are looking up as we turn onto the home stretch of what is season 2024. Lohmann's two last quarter goals were clutch, and much needed as the Lions fought off a challenge from the Eagles over in the west. He's got swagger, but can walk the walk.

Stocks down: He's shown promising signs this season, but maybe it's time to give Logan Morris a run in the seconds to get some footy and confidence. He's been subbed either on or off in his past three matches, which isn't great for his confidence, or his continuity. He had nine touches in three and a bit quarters, but wasn't notable in any way.

Carlton

Stocks up: If not for the ever reliable Jacob Weitering, the Blues would have lost by far more than 14 points. The key back repelled attack after attack at Marvel Stadium, finishing the game with 13 intercepts, six intercept marks, and five contested marks, as well as an equal season-high 21 disposals.

Stocks down: There's a few Blues who deserve a whack after failing to lift in Patrick Cripps' 200th game. Caleb Marchbank and Lachie Cowan looked shaky in defence all afternoon, Matt Cottrell was virtually unsighted (finishing with just three kicks and no score), while the fumbles and odd decision making continues to plague the young Hollands brothers. Tough loss for the Blues who we've -- maybe -- been guilty of overrating a touch.

Collingwood

Stocks up: Darcy Cameron has had a consistently solid season and was again prolific in defeat, ending his night at the MCG with 17 disposals, six marks, 58 hit outs and a goal. His ruck dominance didn't lead to much, his side losing the centre clearance count by 10, but his presence was noticeable all night, and he was evidently too strong for the Mark Blicavs-Sam De Koning combination.

Stocks down: There have been many Magpies wildly out of form this season, but one of them who has escaped criticism is Norm Smith medallist Bobby Hill. At times, it seems like he tries to do too much with the ball and opts for the brilliant rather than the simple, and against the Cats on Friday night, he finished with a 40% disposal efficiency, six clangers, no goals, and didn't lay a tackle. In a forward line that is struggling, he really needs to lift.

Essendon

Stocks up: Take a bow, Nic Martin! On a night when many of his teammates struggled with the wet footy, Martin was able to put on an absolute clinic and show why he should be considered as one of the true young stars in the game. Martin booted four goals, took nine marks, had 26 disposals and operated at an absurdly high 84% efficiency. Give him the three Brownlow Medal votes, despite the loss.

Stocks down: The Bomber midfield got the wake up call it probably desperately needed. Despite no Max Gawn and no Christian Petracca, the undermanned Dees bossed them in tight, finishing the game with 12 more clearances. If Essendon is to do damage later in the year, this type of performance (particularly against an undermanned opposition) cannot happen again.

Fremantle

Stocks up: Gee, this is tough. Luke Jackson was pretty good for the most part -- finishing with 20 disposals, four clearances, and a goal -- but he really should have done better to not allow James Sicily to take basically an uncontested mark in front of goal in the dying moments. Not a great day to be a Docker.

Stocks down: It was a pretty uninspiring performance from the Dockers, who had entered the round inside the top four. There were few who could board the flight back to Perth with their head held high and it really makes you wonder if this side is a legitimate contender. No matter your opinion, everyone has to agree their premiership chances have taken a hit.

Geelong

Stocks up: The Cats just know how to pick them (and develop them), don't they? They've found another in Western Australian product Lawson Humphries, who was one of the most influential players on the ground in just his third AFL game. Humphries had 23 disposals (at 95% efficiency), with 19 kicks and 13 marks against the Pies, and looked more than composed at the level.

Stocks down: Does Tom Hawkins find a way back into this team? Maybe, maybe not... The star Cat is expected to miss another six weeks with a foot injury, but since going out of the side the Cats have looked far more dynamic in attack. Oh yeah, they've also won three games on the bounce!

Gold Coast

Stocks up: Some of Gold Coast's lesser lights deserve their praise after the club finally (finally!) beat the Power once more. Wil Powell played a dynamic game across half back, picking up 21 disposals, seven intercepts, 613 metres gained and kicking a goal. Alex Davies showed his value in the middle of the park with 20 touches and 12 tackles, while Ned Moyle continued his ascension in the ruck. Great signs.

Stocks down: It's going to be a slow burn developing as a key forward, but just one kick (a behind) in 71 minutes of game time isn't really good enough for the highly talented Jed Walter. He has loads of potential and can become a major player in this competition, but it was no surprise to see Damien Hardwick sub him out of the game late in the third term.

GWS

Stocks up: It's been a topsy-turvy season for Toby Greene whose inconsistent form has had many question his universal status as one of the best players in the league. But on Sunday, we saw exactly what we expect. The Giants skipper kicked four goals from 17 touches and 10 score involvements, laid four tackles and finished with a round-high 29.2 rating points -- his best game of the season.

Stocks down: Stephen Coniglio's shoulder injury could be cause for concern at GWS after the gun midfielder was subbed out with soreness against the Tigers. He already missed a month of footy after initially dislocating his shoulder against Geelong in Round 11, and he's the type of player that, when fit, can absolutely be a match-winning difference come September.

Hawthorn

Stocks up: Whether he's at full back or full forward, James Sicily just knows how to be a match winner. On Saturday afternoon in Tassie the Hawks skipper sunk the hearts of the Dockers with a late clunk in front of goal. Sicily kicked truly, for his third goal of the game, to get his side back on track after a tough loss to the Cats the week before. He's one of the league's best defenders when required, but, geez, it must be pleasing to be able to swing him forward to great effect.

Stocks down: He's been one of the recruits of the year so no doubt losing Massimo D'Ambrosio was a significant blow for the Hawks. The former Bomber was subbed out of the game in the third quarter after appearing to injure his ankle. Hopefully it's one that won't keep him sidelined for too long.

Melbourne

Stocks up: Fair play, Simon Goodwin. He's copped criticism all year -- some of it rightly deserved -- but credit has to be given to the Demons coach for rallying his undermanned side and finding a way to eek out a win against the far more fancied Bombers on Saturday night. With an absolute gauntlet of a run home, don't underestimate how important that win actually is for this club!

Stocks down: Even undermanned you have to wonder how much longer Harrison Petty is in this Melbourne side. Even though he came in to somewhat cover for the height that was lost with Max Gawn out of the team, just six kicks, two marks, and no score was his final stat line against the Bombers. He's now averaging a lowly eight disposals per game this season and has managed to register just four goals (and 13 behinds).

North Melbourne

Stocks up: You've got to love the game of Cam Zurhaar; an absolute bull who knows his way around the big sticks. Every club would love Zurhaar-like production in their forward line and you feel he'd get far more credit and praise if the Roos were further up the ladder. Zurhaar was a shining light for North against Sydney, amassing 21 disposals, seven marks, and kicking two goals.

Stocks down: Can we cool the jets -- even just a touch -- on the Kangaroos are half decent chat? We understand overreactions are a massive part of footy analysis and fan discussion, but this side still has a long, long way to go. There's no shame in losing to the Swans at the SCG, but being blown out by 79 points (and it really should have been more) is sure to have the club crashing back down to earth.

Port Adelaide

Stocks up: It was a broadly disappointing outing for the Power as they had a golden opportunity to consolidate their spot in the top eight with a win over the spluttering Suns, but not many turned up to play. Zak Butters did, though, running rampant throughout the midfield, creating space, generating attacks, and doing his best to fire up his team. He had 35 disposals, 12 marks (all uncontested), a goal, and 554 metres gained and was the highest-rated player on the ground. Just needed some support.

Stocks down: Tough break for Todd Marshall. The key forward was subbed out of Sunday's game against the Suns after injuring his hip and hamstring. How did it happen? Teammate Charlie Dixon clumsily fell on top of him. It's not the return to football Ken Hinkley would have hoped for from his veteran big man. Hopefully it's a short stint on the sidelines for Marshall.

Richmond

Stocks up: If there's anything for Tigers fans to take out of the year, it's getting a glimpse of the future. Sure, the wins haven't been coming and looking ahead might seem bleak for a team on the bottom of the ladder, but seeing players like Steely Green perform well on the MCG could at least instil even a tiny bit of confidence. Green booted three majors and had 11 touches and two marks on Sunday afternoon, and hopefully stays in the side for the rest of the season.

Stocks down: Collecting the wooden spoon is never fun -- and no, it hasn't happened yet for the Tigers -- but there's no doubting many fans would have been keeping a close eye on the Under-18 championships on Sunday, where the future stars from Vic Country and Vic Metro went head-to-head at Marvel Stadium. There seems to be plenty of talent in this year's crop, so getting first choice at a top-end prospect is a silver-lining in what has otherwise been a year to forget, we suppose...

St Kilda

Stocks up: Some Saints fans were already prepared to put a line through Mattaes Phillipou, but the last fortnight has shown he can be a legit player in this league. Phillipou backed up his match-winning effort against the Swans last week with another 20 disposals, five clearances, nine tackles, and a goal against Adelaide.

Stocks down: Yes, we understand conditions were tough, but operating at 25% disposal efficiency for an entire game is just inexcusable. That was Rowan Marshall's number at full time against the Crows on Saturday night. It wasn't as if Marshall didn't have much of the ball. He wound up with 20 disposals (19 kicks). Maybe it's time to take the simple option from now on, Rowan.

Sydney

Stocks up: You could easily go with Errol Gulden or Chad Warner, who both ran rings around the Kangaroos, but how about the return from Luke Parker?! The former skipper started as the sub in his first senior game of the season but had a massive impact when injected into the game in the third term. In 47 minutes of action, Parker had 13 disposals, kicked two goals, and laid six tackles, making a strong case to be a permanent fixture in the side once again.

Stocks down: Will Hayward inked a mammoth contract extension last month and Swans fans will be a little disappointed to see his production dry up in recent weeks. For the second week in succession Hayward was held goalless. It's almost hard to believe when you consider Sydney generated 64 inside 50s and booted 20 goals in the rout of the Kangaroos.

West Coast

Stocks up: Fair play to Adam Simpson, for turning up to show (and get) appreciation for his 11 years as a head coach. It's clear it didn't end on great terms between Simpson and the club -- evidenced by the cold nature of disucssions of coaching a 'farewell game' in the announcement presser -- but to turn up, toss the coin, and grace the Optus Stadium grounds one last time was admirable. All the best, Simmo.

Stocks down: You never like to see players go down with concussion, but especially so in Liam Duggan's case. Having really only just recovered from a head knock a month ago, he'll once again find himself on the sidelines nursing himself back to health. Hopefully it's not too serious and he can make a full recovery.

Western Bulldogs

Stocks up: His poor games can be very poor but his big games can often be match-winning. The latter was certainly the case for Jamarra Ugle-Hagan on Saturday afternoon against the Blues. The young Bulldog forward, who was missing forward line partner Aaron Naughton, kicked four goals (including the late sealer), had 20 disposals and 13 score involvements as the Dogs bounced back from last week's shocker against the Power.

Stocks down: With Adam Treloar a very late out for the Dogs, more midfield work was heaped on the shoulders of star duo Tom Liberatore and Marcus Bontempelli. 'Libba', the clearance king, had a very quiet game. In fact, his three clearances was the lowest tally in a game he's completed since Round 3 last year, where he also recorded three. With that said, the Bulldogs didn't need him to be at his best...