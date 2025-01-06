Eagles' Ginbey charged with urinating in public

Open Extended Reactions

West Coast young gun Reuben Ginbey will appear in court after being charged with urinating in public at a music festival.

The 20-year-old was also charged with failing to comply with police directions by refusing to give them his personal details.

The Eagles confirmed the incident occurred over the weekend, with Ginbey set to face court this month.

"Reuben Ginbey has been charged after urinating in public at a music event on Saturday evening and failing to comply with WA Police directions by not giving his personal details," the club said in a statement.

"He will appear in court later this month.

"The club has advised the AFL and, as the matter is now before the courts, will make no further comment at this time."

A top-10 draft pick in 2022, Ginbey has established himself as one of the Eagles' brightest young stars in 40 AFL games over the past two seasons.

The East Perth product played every game in 2024 and is a key piece in the puzzle for new coach Andrew McQualter as he attempts to steer West Coast out of the doldrums.