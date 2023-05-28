Round 11 of the 2023 AFL season was a week for milestones and big names, and there was no bigger performance than what we saw from 200-game superstar Toby Greene, though James Sicily's mighty effort against the Saints came close. Plus, is a premiership coach under the pump?

Our footy experts cast their eye over the week's action to find out whose stocks are up -- whether it's a coaching masterstroke or a player having a blinder -- and whose are down. Every club features, so jump ahead to your team below (desktop only).

Crows | Lions | Blues | Magpies | Bombers | Dockers | Cats | Suns | Giants | Hawks | Demons | Roos | Power | Tigers | Saints | Swans | Eagles | Bulldogs

ESPN/Getty Images

Adelaide

Stocks up: Adelaide's stunning win over the Lions was built on pure grit and pressure, traits personified by tough midfielder Rory Laird's 16 tackles - his second most ever in a game. Star forward Izak Rankine was also outstanding with 23 possessions (16 contested) and two goals.

Stocks down: It's their record on the road that could prove to be the side's Achilles' heel in 2023. Inside the top eight for now, the Crows have more than impressed on their home deck, but three of their losses have come at unfamiliar venues such as Mars Stadium, GMHBA Stadium, and Giants Stadium.

Izak Rankine thrilled the Adelaide Oval crowd on Sunday. Mark Brake/Getty Images

Brisbane

Stocks up: On a rough afternoon for the Lions, Brownlow Medal winner Lachie Neale -- who was tagged in the first half but lifted in the second when his side needed him -- was a tireless battler in the middle of the ground, and finished with 26 disposals (19 contested), 11 clearances, and six score involvements.

Stocks down: Does Eric Hipwood do enough? Sometimes, we guess, but he's one of the most inconsistent key forwards in the game and seems to often -- including against the Crows -- lack the ability to assert himself on a contest. Just three touches when your team has 66 forward 50 entries will not cut it.

Carlton

Stocks up: He's been criticised in recent weeks for being well out of form, but Jacob Weitering was excellent against Lance Franklin. Weitering kept the Sydney champ to just one behind from one shot, and was able to collect 18 disposals and seven intercept marks himself as he tried to propel his side out of defence.

Stocks down: Carlton's Coleman Medal-wining key forwards Harry McKay and Charlie Curnow had a night to forget against the Swans - and summed up Carlton's last month of football. Between them, McKay and Curnow had 10 shots on goal for 1.6 combined meaning three shots failed to score. What the hell's going on down at Princes Park?

Collingwood

Stocks up: Jordan De Goey's season just keeps on getting better and better, and we're taking notice. The explosive midfielder had 35 possessions, 10 inside 50s, and 589 metres gained in a ripping outing against the more inexperienced Kangas. Is he edging his way into Brownlow contention?

Stocks down: What a horror way to spend your 300th game! Steele Sidebottom's MCL injury in what was supposed to be a day of celebrating a superb career to date put a sour note on Collingwood's seventh consecutive win. Fingers crossed the classy wingman doesn't miss too much football.

Jordan De Goey has been in fantastic form in 2023. Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Essendon

Stocks up: Many Bombers impressed in their big win over the struggling Eagles, but Mason Redman was probably the most consistent, standing tall when the home side was still in the game and lifting when it was time to put the foot to the pedal. The rebounding defender had 31 possessions (29 effective) and 11 marks, and continues to produce big numbers.

Stocks down: There's not doubt Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti has been one of the feel-good stories of the 2023 season, but while it puts a smile on our face seeing him on the footy field again, the reality is he just isn't the same and doesn't look fit enough to compete and influence games at the top level. Do we hope he rediscovers his best form? Yep, absolutely. But six touches, one tackle and 33% disposal efficiency isn't AFL standard.

Fremantle

Stocks up: What a game to play against your old side. Luke Jackson was asked to do it all for the Dockers -- especially in the second half after Sean Darcy went down with a hamstring injury -- and delivered. He tallied a career-high eight clearances from 19 disposals, 19 hitouts, and kicked a ripping goal in the shadows of three quarter time to keep his side in front with the Dees pressing. Like his side, Jackson has had a great month.

Stocks down: While Jackson ran with his opportunity in the middle, it came about due to an unfortunate hamstring injury to Freo's mainstay ruck, Sean Darcy. The big man was subbed out late in the second term. Fingers crossed it's not a serious one.

Luke Jackson had a day out against his old side. Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Geelong

Stocks up: It was a fair debut for Irish phenom Oisin Mullin, who thrilled the home crowd in the Cats' loss to the Giants. He had 15 disposals and almost kicked one of the better goals we've seen all year (complete with a little Irish flick up), as well as 239 metres gained.

Stocks down: He kicked one goal, but Tom Hawkins' impact on the match was minimal. Apparently he had 10 disposals, but you could have fooled us; two marks from a man of his size sums it up. Has been super hot and cold in 2023 after a slow start because of injury concerns.

Gold Coast

Stocks up: Was Saturday night's statement win against the Bulldogs in Darwin Jack Lukosius' best performance? 2018's No. 2 draft pick was a phenomenal presence in the forward line for the Suns, but in a more dynamic way than what you might expect. He finished the night with five goals straight, three marks (two inside 50) and a highlight real to make the A-League pay attention. His ability to tap in a deft cross, and soccer one home from the goal line, and finish from a set shot showed his versatility and cleverness.

Stocks down: He's a hot-and-cold player that you often consider for Supercoach given his propensity to score (and score big), but Rory Atkins was off the pace in the Northern Territory. His six disposals (from 66% game time) meant it was a no brainer that he was subbed out tactically in the fourth term.

GWS

Stocks up: You just knew Toby Greene was going to produce something spectacular for his 200th game, and the skipper didn't disappoint. It was a best-on-ground performance from Greene, who did a lot of the hard work in a first half to rival the best ever. He had 10 disposals and four goals before the main break, and continued to wreak havoc after half time, presenting well and getting to dangerous locations as the Giants held off the fast-finishing Cats for their third straight win at GMHBA Staduim.

Stocks down: He's going to get there, but Aaron Cadman had a nightmare night in front of the sticks, kicking 0.2 from two kickable shots, while he just wasn't able to impact the match either on the lead or in packs. It's tough to come in as a teenage key forward prospect, and he'll be better off having the experience playing in a hostile environment like GMHBA.

Toby Greene was magnificent in his 200th game, against the Cats. Morgan Hancock/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

Hawthorn

Stocks up: Without James Sicily, Hawthorn doesn't beat the Saints on Saturday. The skipper was unbelievable in the Hawks' win, sparking attack after attack in a last quarter which netted five Hawthorn goals, as his side mowed down a three-goal, three quarter time deficit to win by 10 points. Sicily finished with 43 disposals (21 of which were intercept disposals), 16 marks, and six rebound 50s. Massive.

Stocks down: We're going to get picky, but Will Day just needs to tidy up a touch with his decision making and execution. He had another massive day (he finished with 30 disposals), but eight turnovers was a game-high. He's a beauty, but can yet take another step.

Melbourne

Stocks up: Lively up forward again in the loss to Freo at the MCG, Tom Sparrow has found a niche pushing up from half forward. He had 18 disposals (and, crucially, six intercepts), kicked a goal, and directly assisted another among four score involvements.

Stocks down: On paper, the Demons seem to be one of the most talented teams in the league. With one of the league's most experienced defensive setups, arguably the deepest and most powerful midfield in the competition, and a forward line more than capable of kicking a winning score, it just seems like Simon Goodwin isn't able to extract the best out of this side consistently enough. Yes, they're fourth on the ladder, and yes, they're still 7-4, but there were signs of lethargy against the Dockers. Which players have improved on their output from 2022? Petracca and Oliver's output was already so high it's hard to say them. Anyone else, aside from Jacob Van Rooyen? How Goodwin can get his troops to respond -- and remain hungry -- will be fascinating to watch in coming weeks.

North Melbourne

Stocks up: When a player is needed to perform a job, you could almost bank on Hugh Greenwood getting it done each and every time. He's been a fringe player at the Roos since joining the club at the end of 2021, but the 31-year-old's 25-possession, 11-tackle, and 10-clearance return is the best game of his 2023 campaign. Nick Larkey can also hold his head high after a five-goal haul at Marvel Stadium which puts him equal third in the Coleman Medal race.

Stocks down: He did some nice things throughout the game and kicked a classy goal, but Cam Zurhaar went at just 46% disposal efficiency on Sunday afternoon, the lowest return on Brett Rattens's side.

Port Adelaide

Stocks up: Aliir Aliir played almost the perfect defender's game. The Power tall dominated the skies taking five marks and halving nearly every other contest he was involved in and kept his direct opponent Jack Riewoldt incredibly quiet, while 10 of his 15 touches were intercepts. A brilliant effort to help get his team over the line for the eighth consecutive week.

Stocks down: We're being harsh here, we really are, but these are the standards you set when you're having the outstanding season that Zak Butters is currently having. The midfield jet didn't lay a single tackle in the wet MCG conditions. He wasn't the only Port player to register donuts in this stat, but it's the first time Butters hasn't laid at least one tackle in a match in more than three years!

Aliir Aliir was magnificent in defence for Port Adelaide. Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Richmond

Stocks up: Big name recruit Tim Taranto couldn't have done much more in the Tigers' loss to the Power, ending his afternoon with 33 disposals, seven clearances, seven tackles, and four goals in an inspiring individual performance - and one which almost had the Tigers within striking distance of a famous victory.

Stocks down: The same can't be said about Jack Graham, however, who was a little bit disappointing with just three kicks from 11 touches (including four clangers). We understand he's coming off a hamstring concern but that's below par.

St Kilda

Stocks up: When Max King is on song, it's wonderful to watch. The big man is still finding his feet again at the level after some extended time out, but his four majors (four straight!) against the Hawks on Saturday helped put his side in a position to win the match.

Stocks down: Talk about a sliding doors moment for Jack Higgins. The Saints were in control of the match early in the fourth term, and could have just about sealed it when the ball made its way to Higgins barely 20 metres from goal. Instead of taking the easy chest mark, he drops the footy, Hawthorn gather, and pile on the next four majors to steal the game at the death.

Sydney

Stocks up: The Lizard Nick Blakey was lapping up everything the Blues kicked inside 50 on Friday night, particularly in the last quarter as Sydney were trying to hang on for dear life. Blakey took eight last quarter marks, six(!) of which were intercepts and he scurried from contest to contest, repelling the Blues with expert assuredness. His 11 last quarter disposals was a term high, and he finished the match with 26 disposals and 12 marks in total. He was stiff not to be awarded best on ground.

Stocks down: You need to show patience with young big men, so we won't be quick to judge Lachlan McAndrew, but three disposals and one mark from the 209cm big man isn't a great return. He was subbed out just after three-quarter time for Corey Warner.

Chad Warner and Nick Blakey were two of Sydney's best. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

West Coast

Stocks up: The Eagles are in a grim state, but it's clear what difference a few experienced names on the team sheet can have on their overall output. Shannon Hurn's return from an adductor injury was a silver lining in yet another loss, the veteran taking 10 marks and finishing with a 100% disposal efficiency from his 27 possessions. Elliott Yeo was another returning star who was among the Eagles' best, and as they start getting some personnel back over the coming weeks, perhaps the can scare a few teams in the run home. There's another win in this group somewhere.

Stocks down: It's fair to say Saturday night wasn't Josh Rotham's best effort, the 25-year-old finishing with just two possessions while playing a forward/ruck role despite spending 87% of game time on the field. Rough ... or Roth?

Western Bulldogs

Stocks up: Take a bow, Liam Jones. He's just about a one-man band in that backline at times, flying into what seems like every contest to thwart opposition attacks. Against the Suns, he took an record-equalling 10 intercept marks, had seven rebound 50s, and 547 metres gained from 14 kicks (at an average of 39 metres gained per kick!). Knows just one way, does Jones.

Stocks down: We just want to see a little more from Aaron Naughton. At times on Saturday night, he looked threatening, but 1.2 from four shots isn't a stellar return. Thankfully,. Jamarra Ugle-Hagan looked threatening all night and almost helped pinch the Dogs a victory; his nine marks (four inside 50) and 3.1 was notable.