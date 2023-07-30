In Round 20 of the 2023 AFL season, three players booted bags of six, and shock results just kept on coming. But one skipper simply has to play in the VFL next week. Here's whose stocks are up and down.

Our footy experts cast their eye over the week's action to find out whose stocks are up -- whether it's a coaching masterstroke or a player having a blinder -- and whose are down. Every club features, so jump ahead to your team below (desktop only).

ESPN/Getty Images

Adelaide

Stocks up: After leaving the Magpies to head back to Ireland after the 2021 season, key defender Mark Keane was back on an AFL field again playing a crucial role in a Crows defence that was too good for Port Adelaide in Saturday night's Showdown. And he didn't look out of place in his sixth senior match and first with his new club, having 13 possessions (seven intercepts) from seven marks and finishing with more one percenters than any other player on the ground (eight). With Nick Murray rupturing his ACL last week, and Jordan Butts being subbed out with a foot injury on the weekend, Keane could be one of the most important players in a crucial run home for Matthew Nicks' side.

Stocks down: But despite the Irishman's promising game, the Crows are still left thin in their key defensive posts. A suspected broken foot to Jordon Butts hampers their depth even further, with the side already without the aforementioned Murray and Tom Doedee as well. They'll be up against it from here.

Brisbane

Stocks up: Josh Dunkley was again the most prevalent Lion at the coalface against Gold Coast, finishing with 30 possessions (13 contested), a team-high 10 tackles, and a game-high nine clearances. But outside of Hugh McCluggage, he didn't have too much help through the guts.

Stocks down: Well, it's fair to say Lachie Neale wasn't his usual self. Going head-to-head with Touk Miller, the Brownlow medallist couldn't keep up with the hard-running Suns leader, being restricted to just 17 possessions - his lowest count of the year. He was also restricted to just 85 metres gained as the Suns midfield had an afternoon to remember.

Carlton

Stocks up: How good is it to see Jack Martin fit and playing the footy we know he is capable of producing? Seemingly perpetually injured, Martin has now played four of the past five games, and brings a classy, hard edge to the Blues' forward line. He leads well, is a good mark, kicks beautifully, and -- crucially -- makes good decisions in the forward 50. Against the Pies, he booted three goals and had a direct goal assist, and proved to be a handful for the Collingwood defenders, who couldn't settle on an appropriate matchup.

Stocks down: Speaking of the perpetually injured, Caleb Marchbank came in for his first game for the season, having only played four games since Round 16, 2019. But boy, what a game to come in for; Marchbank had to get acclimated to the speed of the game quickly, and had a couple of dodgy moments, including giving away a deliberate rushed behind free kick, and getting smothered deep in defence from an uncontested mark with the game still somewhat in the balance. He'll be better for the run!

Jack Martin fires out a goal assist handball to Jesse Motlop. Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

Collingwood

Stocks up: Are we talking enough about just what a warrior and wonderful servant Jeremy Howe is for this footy club? Collingwood's Mr Fixit was asked to swing forward and provide a target in the forward 50 to get the Pies back into their match against Carlton, and he did - in a big way. Three final quarter goals, a crucial smother deep in attack ... he had Carlton fans sweating! And all this after missing three months after suffering one of the most horrific looking broken arms seen in the AFL! He's a gem.

Stocks down: If he was best on ground against the Blues earlier in the year, picking up 10 intercept marks, then Darcy Moore had a night to forget this time around. Made to look nervous by a rampaging Charlie Curnow, Moore gave away silly free kicks in front of goal, butchered the ball a couple of times coming out of defensive 50, and just looked a little exposed at times.

Essendon

Stocks up: While Essendon's season is slowly slipping away, Zach Merrett's continue's to thrive. The Bombers skipper had another 39 disposals (29 effective) against the Swans, along with nine clearances, eight marks, and seven inside 50s. You just can't deny his ability to lead this club from the front and regardless of where the club ends up in the win-loss ledger, it's through no fault of the classy left-footer.

Stocks down: The Bombers went down in heartbreaking fashion after trailing by as much as 37 points in the third quarter, and it's that mid-game lapse that could have cost them a finals berth after a season with many highlights. Their finals chances now? Slim. It was simply a game they had to win, and while clashes against the Eagles and North in the run home help, beating both the Giants away and the Pies in Round 24 is all but the only way they remain in the hunt, and even then they may need other results to go their way.

Fremantle

Stocks up: Have Fremantle just discovered a new home away from home? The Dockers pulled off a stunning upset over the Cats which drags the home side well and truly back in the pack, but just how much of an upset is it when you constantly perform at that venue? Arguably the toughest away game to play and best home ground advantage in the country, Freo have won their past two matches at GMHBA Stadium, and four of their last seven including a qualifying final win back in 2013. Not to mention they lost two of those matches by only two points! Solid win, gents.

Stocks down: Should the Dockers expect to get more out of Jaeger O'Meara? He's just a support act to youngsters Andrew Brayshaw and Caleb Serong, yes, but 11 possessions, one mark and 73 metres gained seems like an underwhelming return for a guy who was expected to be a genuine contributor to a Fremantle side that was hunting finals in 2023...

Geelong

Stocks up: The fact they still have two more games at GMHBA is about the only thing keeping Geelong's season alive right now. The Cats face Port Adelaide, St Kilda (Marvel Stadium), Collingwood (MCG), and the Western Bulldogs to round out their home-and-away season. Can you confidently say they will win any of those? We can't. Good on them if they do, but they're going to need to beat at least three.

Stocks down: Remember the whole 'can Jeremy Cameron kick 100 goals this year' talk? What a catastrophic drop off it's been from a player widely seen as the best player in the game. He's nowhere near that level right now and is visibly struggling to get himself involved in games when being beaten by his direct opponents - Alex Pearce his latest obstruction. Cameron finished with 1.5 next to his name and a disposal efficiency of 38% in Round 20. Should be nowhere near that All-Australian team.

Gold Coast

Stocks up: Matt Rowell is the best tackler in the game. Period. And he's laid 14 more than the next most prolific tacklers in Rory Laird and James Rowbottom. His fierceness was on full display in the Q-clash, Rowell laying 13 tackles (fifth time he's laid more than 11 this season), while 12 of his 19 possessions were contested. Hats off to the whole Suns midfield, too. Touk Miller played an epic role on Lachie Neale and Noah Anderson continued his fine season.

Stocks down: Usually busy in wins, Jack Lukosius was kept quiet by the Lions; his return of just 10 disposals (two turnovers) and no scoreboard impact was unusual.

GWS

Stocks up: We really need to start having a chat about Toby Greene and his standing in the game. Is he he top 10 player? No doubt. Top five? Probably. Top three. You can certainly make the case. Another five goals from the Giants skipper has led to a seventh consecutive win. Greene now sits third in the race for the Coleman Medal, a remarkable effort given his size and the fact he missed two games earlier in the year through injury.

Stocks down: Not for the first time we've been left wondering whether or not Aaron Cadman was the correct choice for top pick in last year's draft. The struggling forward had just one kick before being subbed out tactically in the third quarter. The Giants are absolutely flying at the minute and just imagine how much better they'd be with some real Cadman production. Still, he's a kid, so we're prepared to give him some time to develop.

Photo by Graham Denholm/Getty Images

Hawthorn

Stocks up: How good is Luke Breust!? If there really was a player who was a genuine put-it-in-the-book, it's Breust. The Hawk veteran played a supreme second half against the Saints, dragging his side back into the game from a position where fans were starting to consider a triple figure margin. Breust finished the afternoon with an equal career-high six goals from limited opportunities.

Stocks down: Gee-whiz, you don't expect a calm head from Sam Frost at the best of times, but what on earth was he thinking giving away a free kick reversal when the Hawks had all the momentum in the third quarter? It's an absolute coach killer, teammate killer and fan killer. You've just got to be so much better than that, Frosty.