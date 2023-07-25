When news of June Mar Fajardo dropping 28 points against Lithuania's Universiade team made the rounds on social media earlier this month, reactions ranged from "He's ready for the World Cup!" to "Yeah, but who did they beat?"

The mixed reactions speak to two prevailing notions on Fajardo's game: He struggles in international play and recent injuries have slowed him down. With the 2023 FIBA World Cup starting in a month, and his 34th birthday just months away, it's fair to ask which version of June Mar Fajardo will show up as Gilas Pilipinas try to advance and seek a potential Paris Olympics berth.

His current Gilas teammates, though, will tell you that 28-point performance during their training camp in Europe was no fluke. Fajardo is in the best shape of his career, and he's better now in untangling the nuances of the international game.

Gilas coach Chot Reyes, who coached Fajardo in the 2014 World Cup, said the team is "very high" and "very positive" that Fajardo will make a bigger impact in his third World Cup after so-so stints in the past. But, as Reyes, notes, Fajardo will need to dig even deeper to have an impact on the team's chances.

"The six-time MVP June Mar is not going to be enough for us to compete in the World Cup," Reyes told ESPN. "He has to be even better than that. And what we've seen in Europe is, June Mar is really putting in the effort. We were very, very happy with the way he played. His quickness, his agility, his ability to adapt to the international game was very, very impressive."

According to Reyes, Fajardo showed in the game against Lithuania that he's now better-equipped to deal with the international style of play.

"More impressive for me than those 28 points was he was able to execute our defensive plans. The game before, he was torched by their big guy who kept hitting the 3-point shots. So we made some adjustments, and June Mar was able to adjust very, very well."

Justin Brownlee, who has battled against Fajardo in the PBA since 2016 and has practiced every day now with him for over a month, described the 28-point game as a "dominant performance."

"He got us off to a great start in that game, and whenever we needed a bucket, he came through and got us a bucket. He gets a lot of attention. He's a big guy, obviously, but also skilled and when he gets in the paint, he demands a lot of attention. It's easy playing with him. He makes the right passes, the right plays."

Overall, Brownlee was amazed by the Fajardo's performance in Europe.

"Despite the injuries, just what I've seen for a month now with the training camps in Europe and now back in the Philippines, it seems like he's in the best shape I've ever seen him. He's getting better each and every day. As he showed in Europe, each game I want to say he got better, and then at the end he was playing at a high level, unbelievable level."

Chris Newsome concurs. "He's a lot lighter now than he first started. He can get up and down the court and hang with a lot of these Euro teams which play a fast pace. So I've seen that improvement in his game as well. I think it's all gonna come down to health."

When they were in Europe, Newsome said he was in awe of Fajardo's work ethic and humility.

"He's such a great guy," Newsome said. "Even though he's accomplished so much, you can see that he has that drive and that hunger to keep striving for more and that's what I admire about him. He didn't one day off when we were in Europe. There's times when the coaches were asking him to rest, but he's first to say, 'No, no, no. I want the extra reps.'"

June Mar Fajardo and Gilas will be looking to improve on their 2019 World Cup performance where they finished the tournament without a win and five losses. Dan Jung/ESPN

Fajardo and Japeth Aguilar are now the elder statesmen on Gilas, and Aguilar acknowledges that their roles on the team have changed.

"June Mar and I, we've experienced so much together on the national team. Through ups and downs, highs and lows," Aguilar said. "Preparation is really important. Whatever we can share, we share so that they don't have to experience that. That's our role.

"AJ (Edu) and Kai (Sotto), they're so young. Hopefully the Philippines can continue its World Cup stint. It's amazing that we've played in three straight World Cups. June Mar and I always tell them, it's a blessing to be part of the national team."

Added Newsome: "He's something special. With the type of person he is, and the success that he's had over his career, you can easily let that get to your head. But you don't really see that. That's the case with June Mar. He's one of the kindest and most humble people that I've ever met despite all the success that he's had, and I've admired that about him.

"He may not be a vocal leader, but he leads by example, and that's what we appreciate about him."

From a token player in 2014 with just one memorable game against Senegal, to a decent big man who still struggled at times against taller opponents in 2019, to what Gilas is hoping will be a breakout performance in 2023, a healthy Fajardo seems primed to finally leave his mark in international play.

Newsome is sure he is ready.

"Most definitely. And I think that comes back to his work ethic. He shows that he wants to improve on that (international play) because I think he understands and knows he's one of the few guys that have World Cup experience. He's actually had that time to feel what the game was like and where he can make improvements.

"And I think he understands that 100%, he owns it and he's not running away from it at all and I really admire that and looking forward to this well-conditioned June Mar Fajardo and hopefully he can keep it going."