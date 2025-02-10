Open Extended Reactions

Ahead of the 2025 FIBA Asia Cup in August Gilas Pilipinas head coach Tim Cone is leaving nothing to chance.

That's why even though the team has already qualified for the summer tournament, Gilas is still preparing for the upcoming final window of the qualifiers with games against Chinese Taipei on February 20 and New Zealand on February 23. This start with a set of friendlies against Asian rivals Qatar, Lebanon and Egypt being held in a pocket tournament in Doha from February 15 to 17.

"We are going to use this as a chance to prepare for the FIBA Asia [Cup]. It's early, but it's the only time we're going to have," Cone said about the tune-ups.

For Cone, this is an opportunity to strengthen team chemistry and evaluate player combinations against high-level competition. Player availability will also be a key factor, with ongoing PBA action and the next conference approaching. This time provides the perfect chance for the team to gain valuable reps.

It's also important to note that Gilas will head into these games without several key players, most notably Kai Sotto, who suffered a torn ACL, ruling him out indefinitely. His absence is a major blow, as he has been the team's most dominant local player in the qualifiers, averaging 15.5 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 3.8 assists.

"You feel bad about injuries for 10 minutes, then you move on because there's nothing you can do about it," Cone said about Sotto's injury. "Now you've got to figure out how we're going to deal with that void on the team and how you're going to make it."

Gilas will have reinforcements in this window with the return of AJ Edu and Jamie Malonzo, as well as the addition of veteran forward Troy Rosario. Edu, playing his first game for the national team since the 2023 FIBA World Cup, and Malonzo, who last suited up for one game in the Asia Cup qualifiers, will look to fill Sotto's void. Their presence, along with Rosario's versatility, gives the team much-needed depth as they prepare for the upcoming FIBA Asia Cup.

"The one we hate to miss the most is Kai, but the good news is we're going to have AJ and Jamie back. AJ and Jamie are hoping to continue to round up in these games," Cone said.

Tim Cone is looking to use the games in Doha to get AJ Edu, who has not played for Gilas since the 2023 FIBA World Cup, some invaluable experience. AP Photo/Aaron Favila

Rosario's return to the national team marks his first appearance since the 2021 Southeast Asian Games. His familiarity with Cone's triangle offense makes him a seamless fit, allowing Gilas to maintain continuity in their system despite recent roster changes. As a versatile forward with championship experience, Rosario brings a combination of size, floor spacing, and defensive capability that could be crucial in filling the gaps left by injuries.

But for now, Rosario is considered a replacement rather than a permanent fixture, as Gilas looks to retain the core 12-man lineup that has been in place since the previous window. His inclusion provides insurance in case of last-minute adjustments, and his presence in training camp will allow the coaching staff to explore different lineup combinations.

"We are not really a pool of players, but we have 12 dedicated players and two alternates. Right now, while we go to Doha, (Rosario's) an alternate. We'll decide before we go to Taiwan whether he will be on the actual 12."

Unfortunately, Rosario might also be included in the injury list for the Doha games after suffering a knee injury in Ginebra's quarterfinal series versus Meralco.

The biggest concern for Gilas in this window is the team's workload. Having already qualified, multiple injuries on the roster, and some of its key players competing when the PBA resumes, it could be best for many to rest. But for now, it's about the process for Gilas, as they look at the bigger picture.

With the exception of AJ Edu and Justin Brownlee, who will be load managed for the tuneups, expect the team to go full throttle.

"Honestly, if we were not qualified, then probably we wouldn't do the Doha trip. But we want it hard because this is about preparing," Cone added.

As Gilas heads into this crucial stretch, the focus remains on preparation and adaptability. The absence of key players like Sotto is a significant hurdle, but the return of Edu and Malonzo, offers hope for continuity and depth.

With a blend of experience and youth, Cone's squad is looking to fine tune chemistry and execution in these games before facing New Zealand and Chinese Taipei.

While the qualifiers may not determine their Asia Cup fate, the lessons learned and adjustments made in this window could be crucial as they look to make a deep run this summer.