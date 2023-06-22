Converge FiberXers' official team color is purple.

So perhaps it's fitting that an assistant coach of the most popular purple basketball team in the world was seated behind their bench on Wednesday night.

Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy, in town to conduct a series of basketball clinics, watched parts of the FiberXers' 109-84 demolition of TNT Tropang Giga in the PBA On Tour and came away impressed.

"Pretty good," Handy told ESPN when asked about his impressions of the PBA brand of play.

"Converge played a really good game -- (it) looks like they shot the ball well tonight. It's good for me to be able to take a look at some of the Filipino talent. The game's pretty good."

Handy arrived during the second quarter and immediately sat behind the Converge bench. He left after the third quarter ended with the game already in hand.

He'll see more the FiberXers on Monday when he meets them for a special training session.

"He's our guest, and he's going to work out with our team," Converge coach Aldin Ayo revealed.

As Handy's expertise is player development, Ayo can't wait for the FiberXers to learn a thing or two from a coach who's won NBA rings with three different franchises.

"Of course, we're excited for him," Ayo said, adding the team has also hired a Slovenian consultant.

"We have two foreign coaches right now who will help us with our preseason training. This is the best time to conduct skills training for players."

Handy said he wasn't sure if he can watch more PBA games while he's here as his schedule is pretty tight.

Aside from his session with the FiberXers, he will oversee a coaching clinic on Friday, attend a Girls Got Game charity event on Saturday, and hold a special talk at a basketball convention and meet with the UP Fighting Maroons on Sunday.

"I'm gonna share some basketball knowledge (at the basketball convention)," he said.

"(I'm) looking forward to it. Our schedule's such that I don't know if I'll be able to catch any more (PBA) games.

"But just being here in the Philippines and have the opportunity to take in the basketball culture has been really good.

"(It's been an) excellent, excellent trip. (It's my) first time here in the Philippines, (the) fans have been great (and) everybody's been very welcoming."