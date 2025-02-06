NorthPort, TNT march into the Commissioner's Cup semifinals

Open Extended Reactions

NorthPort and TNT wasted no time stamping their class in the 2024-25 PBA Commissioner's Cup quarterfinals, making their twice-to-beat edge count with swift one-game eliminations of lower-seeded Magnolia and Eastern. Meanwhile, Converge and Ginebra aren't far behind, each securing a crucial victory to move within arm's reach of the semifinals.

Let's look at how these four teams found success in Game 1.

NorthPort turns up the defensive notch in the second half

A red-hot Magnolia squad looked primed to extend their winning streak in do-or-die games after surging to a 14-point halftime lead. Mark Barroca set the tone early, catching fire with 18 points as the Hotshots racked up 61 first-half points -- exposing NorthPort's porous defense.

But everything changed at the start of the third quarter. NorthPort stormed out of the locker room with renewed energy, locking in on both ends of the floor to pull out the 113-110 win. Their swarming defense -- marked by aggressive pick-and-roll blitzes and well-timed help at the rim -- sparked a massive 19-1 run. The defensive intensity fueled their transition attack, leading to a staggering 29-9 edge in points off turnovers.

Import Kadeem Jack rebounded from an inefficient first half to finish with 30 points, 10 rebounds, and three assists. However, his biggest impact came on defense, where he tallied five steals and three blocks. Meanwhile, top local Arvin Tolentino continued his efficient scoring, pouring in 25 points on a stellar 74.6 TS%.

With the win, NorthPort secured their first semifinal appearance in nearly six years. But for Tolentino & Co., the mission is far from over. They have their sights set on delivering the franchise's first PBA championship.

"Sobrang saya. Hindi ko ma-explain 'yung nararamdaman ko. I'm happy with this win, pero the job's not done," Tolentino told reporters after NorthPort's breakthrough victory.

TNT frustrates Eastern's offense

TNT showed the true mettle of a champion, proving that even an off-shooting night couldn't derail their dominance. Despite going just 9-of-26 (34.6%) from beyond the arc -- while sharpshooters Calvin Oftana and Roger Pogoy combined for a cold 21.4% -- they leaned on suffocating defense and strong guard play to get the job done and beat Eastern 109-93.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson once again powered TNT's offense in their win over Eastern. PBA Media Bureau

On the other side, Hayden Blankley had arguably his best offensive outing of the conference, but once again, Eastern's lack of depth proved costly. Glen Yang and Kobey Lam were the only locals to score in double figures, carrying the scoring load with little help. Adding to their woes, import Cam Clark suffered an injury late in the second quarter and was further hampered by a flagrant foul penalty in the fourth, limiting him to just 16 points.

For TNT, having Jayson Castro turn back the clock was a luxury. In a pivotal third quarter, as Eastern attempted to gain momentum, Castro took charge, pouring in most of his 16 points on an efficient 58.8% true shooting. Meanwhile, starting guard Rey Nambatac took over in the fourth, delivering 18 points on just nine shot attempts.

Still, the anchor for TNT remained their ever-reliable super import, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, who dominated with 31 points and 15 rebounds on an impressive 62.5% shooting clip, ensuring TNT's march forward to the semifinals

Converge dominates in the paint

With 8:34 left in the third quarter, Rain or Shine import Deon Thompson suddenly racked up multiple fouls that led to his early reprieve from the game, which ultimately became the difference in the 130-118 loss. Converge took advantage of his absence and fed the ball inside and finished with a 74-42 edge on points in the paint.

Cheick Diallo, returning Justin Arana, and rookie Justine Baltazar all took part. These three big men combined for a whopping 70 points and 31 rebounds on 80% field goal percentage.

Converge's starting backcourt also had a good night, especially with distributing the rock. Although this was not the best shooting games for Alec Stockton and Jordan Heading, they were still able to dish out 10 and nine assists respectively, a large chunk of Converge's total of 32 for the game.

The game felt like a mirror image of their elimination encounter, as Rain or Shine squandered a 17-point lead in the first quarter yet again. They also started like a house on fire in this game with seven triples and had players like Caelan Tiongson and Shaun Ildefonso go perfect shooting the ball in the first half.

Scottie Thompson take over in Game 1

During the eliminations, Scottie Thompson's scoring dipped to just 10.5 points per game - lower than his previous conference average. But against Meralco, the former league MVP made it clear that he was determined to be more aggressive. Thompson led the charge with 23 points, spearheading the 100-92 victory over their longtime rivals.

It wasn't just his scoring that stood out. Thompson once again showcased his all-around brilliance, filling the stat sheet with seven rebounds, six assists, four steals, and a block. Of course, he had ample support from Ginebra's ever-reliable stars - import Justin Brownlee chipped in 23 points, while Japeth Aguilar contributed 19 to keep the team in control.

As for Meralco, they'll need to head back to the drawing board, hoping for a healthier version of Akil Mitchell. After missing two straight games, the import looked rusty in his return, managing just 19 points on an inefficient 36.8% shooting in Game 1.

Despite the struggles, Meralco's locals provided solid contributions. Chris Newsome led the way with 20 points, while Chris Banchero and surprise contributor Jansen Rios added 12 and 13, respectively. However, to stay alive in the series, the Bolts must clean up their execution in crunch time - something they've struggled with against Ginebra in the past.