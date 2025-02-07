Open Extended Reactions

Meralco and Rain or Shine responded Friday with resounding victories to extend their respective PBA Commissioner's Cup playoff runs.

This also sets up an epic finish to the quarterfinals before the PBA takes its break, as Gilas Pilipinas will start to prepare for the last window of the 2025 FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers starting with a set of tune-up matches in Doha, Qatar.

It's time to deep dive how the adjustments of Meralco and Rain or Shine worked wonders to extend their respective series.

Meralco's offense overwhelms Ginebra

Offense has been the key to Meralco's success this conference, helping to offset some of their defensive struggles. In their first two meetings with Ginebra, they managed just 89.5 points per game, resulting in back-to-back losses. But when they needed scoring the most, they delivered in Game 2, exploding for 108 points on an impressive 56.8% shooting against Ginebra's tough defense.

A major factor in their victory was balanced scoring, with all five starters reaching double figures - a formula they'll want to replicate moving forward. Import Akil Mitchell didn't have his best scoring night, but his triple-double performance of 13 points, 17 rebounds, and 10 assists proved to be the difference.

With Ginebra switching on ball screens, Mitchell took advantage of smaller defenders in the post and on rolls to the basket, forcing multiple defenders to collapse on him. This opened opportunities for key contributors like Cliff Hodge and Bong Quinto, who scored 17 and 14 points, respectively. Meralco also benefited from another stellar outing from Jansen Rios, who is now averaging 14 points on an outstanding 80.3% true shooting. If Ginebra wants to adjust defensively in Game 3, they must improve their point-of-attack defense to avoid mismatches and prevent Meralco's primary playmakers, Chris Newsome and Chris Banchero, from dictating the game.

On the other hand, Ginebra's two-headed monster of Justin Brownlee and Scottie Thompson once again delivered, combining for 57 points. However, they'll need more from Troy Rosario, who struggled with foul trouble in Game 1 and was inefficient in Game 2, averaging just 8.5 points on 42.8% shooting. His resurgence could be key for Ginebra to regain control of the series.

Adrian Nocum picked apart Converge's defense in the fourth quarter where he scored 16 of his team-high 28 points. PBA Media Bureau

Nocum's scoring surge fuels Rain or Shine

After falling behind early, Converge seemed to have learned its lesson, closing the first quarter with a six-point lead. The catalyst for their hot start was Jordan Heading, who came out firing with 18 points. However, Rain or Shine refused to be rattled by his explosive opening and quickly adjusted, tightening their defense over the next three quarters. As a result, Heading was limited to just 11 more points the rest of the way, each one hard-earned.

Once Rain or Shine settled in defensively, their offense took over - led by a spectacular fourth-quarter performance from Adrian Nocum. He attacked in multiple ways, slashing to the rim in both half-court and transition, while also keeping Converge guessing with his outside shooting. Nocum finished with 28 points, four rebounds, and three assists on an efficient 76.4 TS% - all in just 29 minutes.

Rain or Shine head coach Yeng Guiao had high praise for his young guard, emphasizing the importance of his shooting development in shaping his future.

"Nu'ng una pa lang, 'pag pasok niya sa team, sinabihan ko na siya na mayroong talent slashing to the basket. Pero sinabi ko if na-develop niya 'yung outside shot, baka MVP siya," Guiao mentioned about Nocum.

Looking ahead to Game 3, Converge must reassert its dominance in the paint-a battle they failed to win in this game, with both teams tied at 44 points inside. Compounding their struggles was Cheick Diallo's foul trouble, an issue he cannot afford in a do-or-die match. Meanwhile, Rain or Shine import Deon Thompson stayed out of foul trouble and delivered a crucial performance, finishing with 28 points, 18 rebounds, and seven assists.

With both teams thriving in an up-tempo game, the deciding factor in Game 3 will likely be which side can impose its defense, limiting transition opportunities and dictating the pace to secure a semifinal berth.