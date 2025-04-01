PBA players that are a lock for the 50 greatest list

ESPN Philippines' Aaron Atayde and Jutt Sulit list 10 PBA greats who should be added to the league's greatest of all time. (2:21)

The PBA has long been a breeding ground for legendary talent, with each era producing its share of icons. The original 25 Greatest Players list, released in 2000, celebrated the league's pioneers, while the expanded 40 Greatest Players list in 2015 honored those who helped shape the modern game. Now, with the league reaching a new milestone, the challenge is to identify those who have defined the PBA over the past decade and beyond.

When considering who belongs on the PBA 50 list, several factors come into play: individual achievements, longevity, championships, influence on the game, and overall impact. Some players stand out as no-brainer selections, their resumes packed with MVP trophies, Finals MVPs, and championship rings. Others may not have as many individual awards but have contributed immensely to some of the most successful teams in league history, making a compelling case for inclusion.

Let's take a look at the players who are the locks for the list and those who are on the bubble.

LOCKS

June Mar Fajardo

If there is one name that should be written in ink for the 50 Greatest Players list, it is June Mar Fajardo. The San Miguel Beermen's dominant big man has redefined consistency and excellence in the PBA.

With an unprecedented eight Most Valuable Player awards, Fajardo also holds the record for the most consecutive MVPs (2014-2019), a feat unlikely to be matched anytime soon. He is a 10-time PBA champion, an 11-time Best Player of the Conference (BPC) awardee, and a nine-time PBA Mythical First Team member.

Beyond the accolades, he has anchored San Miguel's dynastic run, leading the team to multiple championships, including the historic 0-3 "Beeracle" comeback against the Alaska Aces. His career averages of 17.9 points, 12.1 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game further highlight his dominance in the paint.

A force on both ends of the floor, Fajardo's efficiency as a low-post scorer and defensive anchor has solidified his place as arguably the greatest center the PBA has ever seen. At this point, his inclusion among the league's all-time greats is merely a formality.

LA Tenorio

When it comes to reliability, leadership, and championship pedigree, few can match LA Tenorio. With an ironman streak of 744 consecutive games played, he has become the symbol of durability in Philippine basketball. More than just his longevity, Tenorio has been the steady floor general for multiple championship teams, most notably Barangay Ginebra, where he played a key role in the team's resurgence under head coach Tim Cone.

An eight-time PBA champion and four-time Finals MVP, Tenorio has consistently delivered in high-stakes moments. He was named the 2013 PBA Best Player of the Conference, earned four PBA Mythical Team selections, and played a key role in Gilas Pilipinas' silver-medal finish at the 2013 FIBA Asia Championship, which secured the team's spot in the 2014 FIBA World Cup.

Over his career, he has averaged 11.8 points, 4.5 assists, and 3.3 rebounds per game, providing stability in the backcourt. His signature reverse lay-up, composed playmaking, and reliable outside shot have made him a trusted leader in crucial situations. Whether in the Finals or do-or-die games, Tenorio's leadership has been instrumental for every team he's played.

Scottie Thompson

Scottie Thompson's case for the 50 Greatest Players list is one of the strongest among active stars. Despite being in the league for just a decade, he has accomplished more than most players have in a lifetime. A seven-time PBA champion, 2022 league MVP, and two-time Finals MVP, Thompson has proven to be a game-changer on both ends of the court.

His elite rebounding ability is unprecedented for a 6-foot-1 guard, having led the league in rebounding multiple times with a career average of 7.8 per game. A three-time PBA Mythical First Team selection and two-time PBA All-Defensive Team member, Thompson definitely two-way excellence on both ends of the floor.

Thompson's knack for recording triple-doubles, creating plays, and delivering in clutch moments has made him one of the most impactful players in PBA history. His relentless energy and ability to shift a game's momentum make him an irreplaceable asset for Ginebra.

Knocking on the door

Marcio Lassiter

While Fajardo is the foundation of San Miguel's modern dynasty, Marcio Lassiter has been just as crucial to its success. As the PBA's all-time leader in 3-pointers made, his marksmanship has stretched defenses and created space for his teammates, making him among the most impactful shooters in league history.

A 10-time PBA champion, Lassiter has played a vital role in multiple title runs of San Miguel. He has connected on more 3-pointers than any player in PBA history while maintaining a career shooting percentage of 38.5% from beyond the arc. His consistency from deep has made him one of the most feared snipers the league has ever seen, earning him eight PBA All-Star selections.

Beyond his shooting, Lassiter's ability to defend opposing wings while remaining a constant offensive threat has solidified his status as one of the best two-way players in recent history. While elite shooters have not always been at the forefront of all-time great discussions, his contributions to one of the most dominant teams in PBA history cannot be overlooked.

Japeth Aguilar

Japeth Aguilar's case for the 50 Greatest Players list is compelling. As the most athletic big man of the modern PBA era, he has been Barangay Ginebra's defensive anchor, using his shot-blocking, rebounding, and versatility to thrive in Cone's system.

A nine-time PBA champion and 2022 Governors' Cup Finals MVP, Aguilar has consistently played a crucial role in Ginebra's title runs. He is a two-time PBA Mythical First Team selection and has averaged 12.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game throughout his career, cementing his reputation as one of the league's best rim protectors.

Beyond the numbers, his longevity, highlight-reel plays, and ability to step up in big moments make him a strong candidate for the 50 Greatest Players list. His impact on both ends of the floor has been instrumental in Ginebra's sustained success.