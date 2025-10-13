Open Extended Reactions

The first week of the PBA Season 50 Philippine Cup is in the books, and it delivered plenty of standout performances.

From breakout stars to steady veterans, players wasted no time making their mark and setting the tone for a thrilling conference ahead.

Several names have already caught attention in their first game or games of the conference -- be it through flashes of brilliance, stepping up in key moments, or surprising fans with their early form.

Here are some of the most intriguing players who made an early impact to open the Philippine Cup.

Converge FiberXers: Justin Arana

Arana continues to make his presence felt as one of the premier big men in the league.

Against Titan Ultra Giant Risers, the member of the Mythical Second Team of the past season showcased the full range of his game -- bullying defenders inside, controlling the boards, and making plays off the dribble when needed.

This was in full display in his whopping stat line of 28 points, 22 rebounds and three assists on 70.6% shooting from two, a performance that underscored his emergence as a player that can dominate inside and do much more on the offensive end.

Blackwater Bossing: RK Ilagan

In the absence of Sedrick Barefield, RK Ilagan made the most of his opportunity as Blackwater's lead guard alongside rookie Dalph Panopio, turning in an impressive debut against Terrafirma Dyip.

Showing composure and confidence in running the offense, Ilagan not only provided scoring but also contributed across the board -- crashing the glass, setting up teammates, and hounding opponents defensively.

He finished with 22 points, ten rebounds, three assists, and four steals on a stellar 95.5 TS% -- an all-around performance that underscored his readiness to take on a bigger role. Maintaining this blend of efficiency and energy could make Ilagan a key catalyst for Blackwater's aspiration to make the quarterfinals of the Philippine Cup.

TNT Tropang 5G: Rey Nambatac

Nambatac wasted no time making his presence felt in his return for TNT, attacking the rim with purpose and asserting himself as a scoring threat in their win over Phoenix Fuel Masters.

He consistently looked to push the pace, create off the dribble, and finish through contact - showing the aggressiveness the team needed from him.

The reigning Commissioner's Cup Finals MVP finished with 22 points, six rebounds and three assists on an efficient 66.1 TS%. By maintaining this downhill mindset, Nambatac can give TNT another reliable scoring option and help keep their offense flowing smoothly this Philippine Cup.

Magnolia Hotshots: Rome Dela Rosa

Dela Rosa's performance in Magnolia's opener offered a glimpse of how valuable his role could be in this conference.

With Zav Lucero, Javi Gómez de Liaño and Jerom Lastimosa drawing much of the defensive focus, Dela Rosa thrived as the steady off-ball threat -- filling open lanes, spacing the floor, and capitalizing on late closeouts to drive to the basket.

The 12-point performance on 55.6% shooting from the field in their win over Barangay Ginebra was a good snapshot on how Dela Rosa can contribute when he nails his job. The question now is if the 11-year veteran can be consistent to complement Magnolia's offense.

Rain or Shine Elasto Painters: Caelan Tiongson

Rain or Shine may still lack size up front but Tiongson continues to fill that gap with his versatility and toughness.

Serving as the team's do-it-all forward while battling inside despite being undersized and bringing a steady defensive presence, his improved shooting displayed in their victory over Meralco Bolts also allowed the team to stay competitive against a bigger frontline.

The production of the 33-year old sophomore of 23 points and ten rebounds on 42.9% from 3-point range and two 4-pointers converted speaks to his readiness to become one of Rain or Shine's main sources of scoring.

NLEX Road Warriors: Jonnel Policarpio

Policarpio's first two games showed promise, especially in his opening performance against San Miguel Beermen proved why he can be NLEX's ultimate X-factor.

When he's locked in, his energy, rebounding and ability to create off isolation make him a unique piece in head coach Jong Uichico's system -- someone who can shift momentum on both ends.

With an output of 14.5 points in just 25.9 minutes in their opening game of the conference, it shows that NLEX can tap him to put some points on the board even without Robert Bolick.

Terrafirma Dyip: Jerrick Ahanmisi

A change of scenery has unlocked Ahanmisi's rhythm, as Terrafirma has given him the freedom to operate as a key offensive option.

With more plays designed for him through pin-downs and off-ball screens, along with increased on-ball reps, the PBA's younger Ahanmisi brother has rediscovered the confidence and scoring touch that once made him one of the league's most efficient shooters.

In two games, he has averaged 19.5 points, six rebounds, and 2.5 assists while shooting 58.3% from beyond the arc -- numbers that highlight how seamlessly he's adjusted to his expanded role. With his shooting keeping defenses honest and his activity off the ball creating space, Ahanmisi has quickly become a cornerstone of Terrafirma's early success.

Phoenix Fuel Masters: Evan Nelle

Nelle's arrival gives Phoenix much-needed stability and creativity in their backcourt rotation.

The young guard has quickly made an impact with his vision, pace, and control, providing an offensive spark whether as a starter or off the bench. His ability to read defenses and get teammates involved adds a new dimension to Phoenix's offense.

The former DLSU Green Archer is currently averaging seven assists per game through two outings, capped by a nine-point, ten-assist showing in their win over San Miguel. Those numbers reflect his growing command of the offense, as Nelle's poise and playmaking continue to elevate the team's ball movement and rhythm

Titan Ultra Giant Risers: Joshua Munzon

Munzon entered the Philippine Cup with questions about his shot selection and efficiency, even after winning the Most Improved Player award last season.

But through two games, he has answered those doubts by playing with better rhythm and smarter decision-making, staying aggressive while letting the game come to him

He's averaging 22.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.5 assists on 58.5% true shooting, showing noticeable growth in his offensive approach. By maintaining this level of efficiency, Munzon can firmly establish himself as Titan Ultra's go-to scorer and a more complete all-around threat this conference.

Barangay Ginebra: Stephen Holt

If last conference's challenge for Stephen Holt was to establish himself as Ginebra's defensive anchor on the wing -- a role he fulfilled well by earning an All-Defensive Team nod -- this time, the focus shifts to his offensive assertiveness.

With Japeth Aguilar still not at 100% due to injury and no Jamie Malonzo on the roster, the 2022 top overall pick stepped up with an impressive double-double of 16 points and 17 rebounds, along with four assists.

More than the numbers, what stood out was Holt's willingness to attack and create his own looks -- something that had been a lingering question in his past conferences with Ginebra. Now, that aggressiveness isn't just a welcome sight -- it's a necessity if they hope to make a deep run in this Philippine Cup.

Meralco Bolts: CJ Cansino

In Meralco's first two games, CJ Cansino looked like a player rediscovering his old form.

With Chris Newsome coming off the bench, Cansino seized the starting opportunity and played with the confidence and explosiveness reminiscent of his pre-injury days. He attacked off the dribble, finished through contact, and showed no hesitation in creating his own looks within Meralco's offensive flow

Averaging 20 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists on 48.7 TS%, Cansino's early performance suggests that they may finally be seeing the version of him that once turned heads back in his UST days. If he maintains this rhythm, Cansino can become another reliable scorer, as Meralco also participates in the new EASL season.

San Miguel Beermen: Jericho Cruz

Cruz continues to embrace the role of secondary playmaker for San Miguel, carrying the ball-handling load when needed and keeping the offense flowing.

While the Beermen still seek consistency from their pure point guards, Cruz's aggression, composure, and knack for making plays in transition remain vital to the team's early success.

He's averaged 13.5 points, four rebounds and 3.5 assists, highlighting how his all-around presence has helped stabilize San Miguel's backcourt rhythm and keep their offense humming through early-conference adjustments.