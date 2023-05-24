The Franchon Crews-Dezurn undisputed super middleweight championship fight against challenger Savannah Marshall will now headline the July 1 card in Manchester, England.

The fight was initially set to be the co-feature on the Liam Smith-Chris Eubank Jr. card, but with Smith-Eubank Jr. being postponed again, BOXXER has decided to move the Crews-Dezurn fight against Marshall to the top of the bill.

It will be the first undisputed title defense for Crews-Dezurn (8-1, 2 KO), who last fought in April, 2022 when she won the undisputed title by defeating Elin Cederroos by unanimous decision.

This will be Marshall's first fight since losing the undisputed middleweight title fight against Claressa Shields in October, the first loss of Marshall's career. This will be the first fight for the 32-year-old Marshall (12-1, 10 KO) at the weight since 2019 and her second straight undisputed title fight.

A second women's title fight -- unified junior middleweight champion Natasha Jonas will fight a to-be-announced fighter on the card -- will also be held that night.