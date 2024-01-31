Skip to main content
Skip to navigation
<
>
Menu
ESPN
scores
You have come to the ESPN Africa edition, for other ESPN editions, click above.
Football
NBA
NFL
MLB
Cricket
Boxing
Rugby
…
F1
MMA
Olympic Sports
NBA G League
Tennis
NHL
NRL
Cycling
Golf
WWE
NASCAR
IndyCar
NCAAF
NCAAM
NCAAW
X Games
Netball
Fantasy
More ESPN
Boxing
Home
Schedule
Champions
Divisional Rankings
P4P
Historic Bouts
Tickets
Profiles
Who's next: Timothy Bradley Jr. picks the future standouts in every boxing division
50m
Timothy Bradley Jr.
Who could move on transfer deadline day? Gallagher to leave Chelsea?
4h
ESPN
Ten Hag on Rashford fine: 'He needs discipline'
51m
Rob Dawson
Morocco coach Regragui takes blame for AFCON exit
4h
Reuters
Ganassi apologizes for running over driver's dog
51m
Sources: PGA Tour, U.S. group finalize $3B deal
53m
Mark Schlabach
Outgoing Xavi feeling unloved in 'cruel' Barca job
1d
Sam Marsden and Moises Llorens
Mahomes: Tucker aimed to 'get under our skin'
Kansas City Chiefs
14h
Adam Teicher
Klopp confident players will remain after his exit
14h
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Man United, Chelsea mull moves for Braithwaite
1m
ESPN
Why has the Premier League transfer window been so quiet?
5d
Sam Tighe
NBA Power Rankings: Where all 30 teams land a week before the trade deadline
Atlanta Hawks
29m
ESPN
After an 'unsettling' trade, Damian Lillard is getting comfortable in Milwaukee
Milwaukee Bucks
29m
Jamal Collier
First look at 49ers-Chiefs: Early Super Bowl picks, big questions and matchups to know
Kansas City Chiefs
2d
ESPN staff
MMA buzz: Can Harrison actually make 135 pounds vs. Holm?
19h
ESPN.com staff
What does our analytics model say about Volkanovski-Topuria?
16h
Reed Kuhn and Ian Parker
EXCLUSIVE CONTENT
Get ESPN+
Who's next: Timothy Bradley Jr. picks the future standouts in every division
Timothy Bradley Jr.
Jan 31, 2024, 12:39 PM
Close
Timothy Bradley Jr. is an ESPN's boxing analyst, a two-division, five-time world champion and a member of the International Boxing Hall of Fame.
Email
Open Extended Reactions