Jose Ramirez and Arnold Barboza Jr. are finalizing a deal for a junior welterweight fight on Sept. 28 in Las Vegas, sources told ESPN.

Oscar De La Hoya's Golden Boy Promotions, which recently signed both fighters after they parted ways with Top Rank, will stage the fight as a DAZN main event.

Ramirez, a former unified champion at 140 pounds, made his Golden Boy debut in April with a near shutout decision win over Rances Barthelemy. Ramirez's past three fights have taken place in his native Fresno, California.

The 31-year-old's one pro defeat was a close decision loss to Josh Taylor in a May 2021 undisputed championship fight. Ramirez (29-1, 18 KOs) is ESPN's No. 6 junior welterweight.

Barboza (30-0, 11 KOs) is coming off a controversial split decision victory over major underdog Sean McComb in April. The 32-year-old from Los Angeles has never challenged for a world title but was a staple of ESPN's junior welterweight rankings before his last performance.