Keyshawn Davis and Gustavo Lemos are finalizing a deal for a Nov. 8 lightweight fight at Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia, sources told ESPN on Friday.

The bout is a homecoming for Davis that will headline a Friday edition of Top Rank Boxing on ESPN.

Davis, an Olympic silver medalist in Tokyo, will face his stiffest opposition yet in Lemos. The 25-year-old Davis is rated No. 5 by ESPN at 135 pounds. Davis (11-0, 7 KOs) is coming off a 10-round decision win over Miguel Madueno last month.

Lemos (29-1, 19 KOs) is well above that level. The 28-year-old from Buenos Aires is coming off a controversial decision loss to junior welterweight contender Richard Hitchins in April.

Lemos will return to 135 pounds for the Davis fight. Lemos' best win was a fifth-round TKO of former champion Lee Selby in March 2022.

Davis will be fighting for the third time in 2024. He scored a sixth-round TKO win over former champion Jose Pedraza in February.