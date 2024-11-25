Open Extended Reactions

Most Valuable Promotions released a statement Monday regarding the growing controversy that Jake Paul's unanimous decision victory over Mike Tyson was fixed, calling the allegations "illogical and inane."

The YouTuber-turned-prizefighter Paul, 27, dominated the iconic former heavyweight champion in their Nov. 15 clash at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The event was a massive success with an $18.1 million gate, the largest for any U.S. fight outside of Las Vegas, and was streamed on Netflix with over 108 million live global viewers. However, the 58-year-old Tyson delivered a lackluster performance with skeptics questioning the fight's integrity.

Amid the swirling controversy, MVP -- led by Paul and Nakisa Bidarian -- has responded to those questioning whether the fight was fixed for Paul to win.

"Both fighters in good faith performed to the best of their abilities with the goal of winning the fight," the statement read. "There were absolutely no restrictions -- contractual or otherwise -- around either fighter. Each boxer was able to use his full arsenal to win the fight. Any agreement to the contrary would violate TDLR (Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations) boxing rules."

Social media was flooded with posts suggesting the fight was scripted, with a fake script even being circulated. While the script was debunked, doubt about the legitimacy of the fight persists. Paul's admission that he took his foot off the gas in the middle rounds, rather than pursue a knockout, only fueled suspicions of a rigged fight.

"It is further illogical and inane that MVP, in the debut of a hopeful long-term partnership with the world's biggest streamer -- an organization that made its first-ever foray into live professional sports with Paul vs. Tyson -- would even so much as consider such a perverse violation of the rules of competition," the statement continued.

Bidarian has remained adamant in many interviews following the fight that there was no foul play in his business partner's victory.

"This is not the first time Jake Paul has faced unfounded skepticism or outright disbelief as a professional athlete, and frankly, the claim that his bout must have been rigged is just the latest backhanded compliment to come his way," said Bidarian. "From day one in this sport, people have doubted his abilities -- unable to reconcile how someone with his background has accomplished so much in such a short time. Jake has not only proven himself repeatedly, but he continues to set historic records that speak for themselves.

"This event, which broke attendance and viewership milestones for a professional sporting event, is yet another example of his ability to deliver on the biggest stage. As long as Jake continues to exceed expectations, there will always be those who try to discredit his achievements. We embrace the doubt -- it only fuels Jake to work harder and achieve greater success."