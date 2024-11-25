Open Extended Reactions

Pat Brown has signed with Matchroom Boxing. Danny Lawson/PA Images via Getty Images

British Olympian Pat Brown has signed with Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing and will make his professional debut at cruiserweight in 2025.

Brown, 25 from Manchester, won the England Boxing National Amateur Championships in 2021 at heavyweight, before going on to represent Team GB at the Paris Olympics earlier this year. He exited the tournament in the first round, beaten by Brazilian Keno Machado.

He has now turned his attention to the professional ranks, and has dreams of following in the footsteps of fellow Manchester fighter Ricky Hatton.

"They [Matchroom] are at the pinnacle of boxing and have a great stable of fighters, and I am excited to be the next generation to dominate over the next decade," Brown said.

"I believe I have the best team next to me in Eddie and Frank [Smith] to help me achieve this.

"There's some huge fights to be made and my dreams have always been to sell out arenas, to bring back them Ricky Hatton days in Manchester. That's what always gets me going, to have some good wars and good boxing fights. Watch this space, I'll be coming for it all."

Hearn said he expects Brown to become a favourite in the north of England as his career progresses.

"With Pat's all-action aggressive style inside the ring and down to earth personality outside of the ring I'm confident that he can bring back the massive nights to Manchester," Hearn said.

"He's an incredibly popular young man and has the ability to sell-out arenas in Manchester and beyond in years to come.

"This is going to be a special journey, and Pat has a very experienced team around him in Jamie Moore and Nigel Travis."