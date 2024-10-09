Open Extended Reactions

Bruce Carrington will fight on the Nov. 15 Mike Tyson-Jake Paul undercard in Arlington, Texas, in an eight-round featherweight bout vs. Australia's Dana Coolwell, sources told ESPN.

Carrington -- like Tyson a New York City native -- is from the Brownsville neighborhood in Brooklyn, and he will now receive big-time exposure in what amounts to a stay-busy fight.

"Shu Shu" Carrington is ESPN's No. 10 featherweight. The 27-year-old is coming off a majority decision victory over Sulaiman Segawa last month.

This will be the first fight on the world-class level for 25-year-old Coolwell (13-2, 8 KOs).

Carrington (13-0, 9 KOs) is expected to return in the first quarter of 2025 on ESPN in a 10- or 12-round fight.