Stephen Fulton and Brandon Figueroa will meet in a featherweight rematch on the Dec. 14 Gervonta Davis-Lamont Roach undercard in Houston, sources told ESPN.

When they fought in November 2021, Fulton defeated Figueroa via majority decision in one of the best fights of the year. That was a 122-pound title unification where both boxers entered the ring as champions. In the aftermath of his loss, Figueroa was adamant the decision was a "robbery."

Three years later, they'll meet at 126 pounds as former champions.

Fulton (22-1, 8 KOs) has fought three times since. The 30-year-old from Philadelphia moved up to 126 pounds last month to fight Carlos Castro. He was dropped in Round 5 but emerged with a split-decision victory.

That was Fulton's first bout since his Round 8 TKO loss last summer in a title unification with Naoya Inoue in Tokyo. Fulton is ESPN's No. 9 featherweight.

Figueroa (25-1-1, 19 KOs) is ESPN's No. 4 boxer at 126 pounds. The 27-year-old Texan also competed three times since his loss to Fulton, all of them at 122 pounds. Figueroa defeated Castro by TKO in Round 6 of their July 2022 fight and also outpointed Mark Magsayo.