Open Extended Reactions

FLINT, Mich. -- A homecoming bout is set for world champion boxer Claressa Shields.

Shields (15-0, 3 KOs) will attempt to keep her professional unbeaten steak alive on Feb. 2 in her hometown of Flint, Michigan, as she defends her unified heavyweight titles and vies for the vacant WBA title against undefeated contender Danielle Perkins.

"I feel so blessed at this point in my life and my career," Shields said in a statement. "But make no mistake, every blessing came with blood, sweat, and tears behind it. My home in Flint helped make me the person I am today. That city, with all its struggles and strengths, built something in me that can't be broken.

"Without Flint and the determination I developed there at a young age, I don't know if I'd be here today. I can't wait for this homecoming event."

Shields is coming off one of the most impressive victories of her career. She captured the vacant WBO light heavyweight title and the WBC heavyweight crown with a second-round TKO victory over Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse in July. She scored three knockdowns in the win.

Perkins (5-0, 2 KOs), is a Brooklyn, New York, native who won her last bout via unanimous decision over Christianne Fahey in July to become the top-ranked contender. Shields said she isn't taking her lightly.

"Danielle Perkins is undefeated and a strong contender, but I've been fighting my whole life, not just in the ring," Shields said. "Whether it was in my personal life, in the amateur boxing ring, or as a professional world champion, I simply do not fail. February 2nd will be no different."

On Christmas Day, "The Fire Inside," a biopic sports film about Shields' life, will be released. The film chronicles her rise from Flint to becoming an Olympic gold medalist in 2012. Shields will be portrayed by actress Ryan Destiny.

Perkins said Shields' fame doesn't intimidate her.

"I am more than excited to get in ring with one of the best fighters in the world," Perkins said. "I am looking forward to showcasing my skillset to the world and winning my second, third and fourth title belts in Flint. I won the WBC Silver belt there in 2020 and I coming back to make another statement."