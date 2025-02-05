Open Extended Reactions

Anthony Joshua and Martin Bakole at the Ring Magazine Awards in January. Mark Robinson/Getty Images

Eddie Hearn has denied reports that Anthony Joshua's next opponent and fight has been agreed upon.

Joshua, 35, last fought in September 2024 as he was brutally knocked out by fellow Brit Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium, and reports had emerged that a comeback contest with Martin Bakole had been confirmed. Similarly, social media rumours had circulated that fellow former world heavyweight champion in Deontay Wilder had agreed to fight Joshua later this year.

"If you look at Twitter, he's signed and agreed to fight Martin Bakole. Today it's all signed for Wilder against Joshua on June 7th. [But with] both of those fights there hasn't been one discussion yet," Hearn told the 5 Live Boxing with Steve Bunce podcast on Wednesday.

Hearn went on to doubt Bakole's recent claims that he has previously hurt the two-time world champion Joshua in sparring sessions.

"I think Martin Bakole is a very good fighter, but don't get carried away that this is the new George Foreman," he said. "The problem with Bakole is, he is a handful, but he doesn't really bring the dollars for the fight."

Given Hearn's doubts about the Congolese 31-year-old's financial pulling power, it is unsurprising that his ideal fights for Joshua, who he has promoted for his entire career, are a bout with the winner of Dubois' clash with Joseph Parker or a titanic tussle with longtime rival Tyson Fury.

"It's always been the two -- Tyson Fury -- who is retired at the moment, we'll see how long that lasts, and the winner of Dubois-Parker," Hearn added.