Dillian Whyte has said he and Frank Warren have been "repairing some damage," with a blockbuster clash against fellow British heavyweight Joe Joyce the result.

Whyte will headline a huge Queensberry show with Joyce on April 5 in Manchester in what will be his first fight in England since 2022.

The 36-year-old, who previously boxed under Queensberry rivals Matchroom, said he and Warren have set aside any differences.

"We've had a couple of lunches, I've met him and his family for lunches, my team gets on well with him," Whyte told ESPN.

"It's been a long time, couple of years working the relationship, repairing some damage between me and him, obviously we've knocked it a couple of times but there's a mutual respect, the stars aligned and everything connected.

"Obviously he's got this big deal with DAZN and I'm privileged my name was the first to headline the first show."

Whyte's career has stalled since he returned a failed drugs test due to a contaminated supplement ahead of a scheduled fight against Anthony Joshua in 2023. He was later cleared to resume his career.

He returned with a win against Christian Hammer in Nov. 2024 before beating Ghana's Ebenezer Tetteh last December.

Dillian Whyte hasn't fought in England since 2022. Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Whyte said he's looking forward to the potential fights ahead of him, with Queensberry home to multiple heavyweight contenders as well as IBF champion Daniel Dubois.

"[Warren] has just got it all covered man. It's amazing to be part of. For the first time in my career I'm apart of something and part of a movement. I never had that before in my career." he said.

Warren called the Joyce clash a crossroads fight for both.

"For them, it's their careers. They're not young guys, so for one of them it's going to be very difficult to get back into contention from this," Warren told ESPN.

"We called the show Heavy impact and this is an impact in the heavyweight division."