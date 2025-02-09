Open Extended Reactions

Derek Chisora asked fans to choose who he takes on in his 50th and final fight after dropping Otto Wallin twice on his way to a unanimous points decision on Saturday.

Billed as his final ever fight on UK soil, the 49-year-old delivered a perfect farewell to his home fans at the Co-op Live in Manchester, England.

Chisora (36-13, 23 KOs), 41, first floored Wallin (27-3, 15 KOs) in Round 9 and then again in the final seconds of a fight that was an eliminator for the IBF world heavyweight title -- which Chisora's English rival Daniel Dubois defends against Joseph Parker in Saudi Arabia on Feb. 22.

The Zimbabwe-born fighter who has lived in London since childhood approached the fans in his own special way after the fight, bringing UK rap royalty Skepta, Lethal Bizzle and Tinie Tempah onto the canvas. Each held up various pictures of fighters and possible opponents.

The names of Anthony Joshua, Dubois and Oleksandr Usyk were put before the fans. Joshua and Usyk's names undoubtedly received the loudest response from the Manchester crowd.

"You tell me, I think I've earned number 50," Chisora said to the fans in the arena. "A big blockbuster, please. So you tell me."

Chisora's promoter Frank Warren, who also promotes Dubois, said the decision for his final opponent is entirely in the fighter's hands and will aim to make it happen.

'Whatever he wants, we will make it happen. We will sit down and make it happen," Warren said.

"He's now won an eliminator for the IBF title, and that's Daniel Dubois, so he has that in the bank."